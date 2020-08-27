Smart Process Applications provide solutions that give an outside-in approach to serve customers. In the fast-paced world, where the changes and requirements are dynamic, flexibility and development of human-centric processes are the keys that in-turn increases customer satisfaction and effectiveness, and not just efficiency. Smart Process Applications are not just BPM (Business Process Management) solutions that specialize in building interactive work-flows and are mostly internally focussed, but provide a variety of functions such as supporting collaboration and unstructured processes. Smart Process Applications thus bridge business gaps while working with business rules and processes.
Market Dynamics|
Smart Process Application Market is driven majorly by its capabilities that find applications in various verticals and businesses; listing down a few: Incorporation of collaboration and operational intelligence in business processes, that is, instead of pre-programmed process, the outcome actually depends on the information received from different platforms/sources. Next, analytics capabilities that are not just reporting tools but also functions w.r.t business context.
Another driver is its applications in various industries, for example Insurance. This industry had been dealing with huge customer information and was in-dire need to streamline their processes. The first set of solutions were provided by BPM. The next phase is taken up by Smart Process Application software which increases customer experience, decreases the operational cost to the company and provide advisory solutions to customers.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, industry, and geography. On the basis of solutions market can be segmented into Enterprise Content Management, Business Process Management, Adaptive/Dynamic Case Management, Business Continuity Planning, Analytics, Collaboration, Information Capture, Business Intelligence, Customer Experience Management, Data Awareness and Multi-Channel Communications (Mobile-based, web-based, self-service portals for tracking actions).
On the basis of services, Smart Process Applications Market can be segmented into support and maintenance, professional and managed services. The various industries and verticals where Smart Process Applications find its applications are; BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Education and Energy.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa are the Global Smart Process Application markets. North America is forecasted to generate highest revenues by 2020. Asia Pacific region, Europeand Middle East promise significant market growth owing to their increasing network readiness, increased expenditure on telecommunication and wireless data transmission.
Opportunities
Smart Process Applications are builton top of Business Process Management, i.e. they perform analytics in addition to laying down business rules. Therefore, there is a huge potential for information capture, automation and incorporation of the goal-driven framework. Another opportunity exists in the field of cloud-based smart process applications because of the current and future trends where enterprises are migrating to cloud.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Appian, SAP, KANA, Lexmark International,Salesforce, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, OpenText, Baan, Pegasystems, Forrester Research etc.
Report Contents
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
