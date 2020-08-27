Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the global Supplier Quality Management Applications lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Supplier Quality Management Applications through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Supplier Quality Management Applications report will help existing and potential new market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industrial automation & equipment industry. The Supplier Quality Management Applications is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Supplier Quality Management Applications have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Supplier Quality Management Applications. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Supplier Quality Management Applications: Segmentation

To analyze the Supplier Quality Management Applications effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of applications:

Medical devices

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Supplier Quality Management Applications: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Supplier Quality Management Applications based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Supplier Quality Management Applications report.

Key players covered in the report include:

MasterControl, Inc.

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc.

AssurX, Inc

