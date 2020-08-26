Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2025, from USD 1.09 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Veterinary Pain Management market report involves historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. With Veterinary Pain Management market report the data and realities of the healthcare industry can be focused which keeps business on the right path. These insights will guide for an actionable ideas, better decision-making and better business strategies. Innumerable business challenges can be quickly and easily conquered with this complete market research report. Competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Bayer, Norbrook Laboratories, Ceva Sant Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Chanelle, K-Laser USA, Assisi Animal Health, Merck & Co., Merial, Virbac S.A., IDEXX Laboratories, Vetoquinol S.A., Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Cargill, Charoen Pokphand Group, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix, Halyard, Boston Scientific, Elli Lilly & Co., Endo International, Forest Laboratories, Medtronic among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the animal adoption as companion

Growing prevalence of the animal diseases

Paradigm shift towards maintaining animal health

Developing urbanization leading to humanization of animals

Increasing Preventive treatments and care facilities for companion animals

High pet care costs

MARKET SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL VETERINARY PAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET

By Product

(Drugs, Devices),

By Route of Administration

(Oral, Parenteral),

By Application

(Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, Others),

By Animal Type

(Companion Animals, Livestock),

By Distribution Channel

(Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

