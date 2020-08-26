  • In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution
  • In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement

Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

By Component

  • Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)
  • Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)
  • Record Locator Service (RLS)
  • Clinical Data Repository
  • Others

By Implementation Model

  • Centralized/Consolidated Model
  • Decentralized/Federated Models
  • Hybrid Model

By Setup Type

  • Private
  • Public

By Exchange Type

  • Direct Exchange
  • Query-Based Exchange
  • Consumer Mediated Exchange

By Application

  • Internal Interfacing
  • Secure Messaging
  • Work Flow Management
  • Web Portal Development
  • Others

By End-User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Public Health Agencies
  • Healthcare Payers
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

