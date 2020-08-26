Mycoplasma testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account USD 1,704.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising cell culture contamination and more of research activities will help in driving the growth of the mycoplasma testing market.

Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Major Insights of the Report

Market Segmentation:

The global mycoplasma testing market is segmented on basis of technique, product & service, application, end users and geography.

Based on technique, the global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into PCR, Elisa direct assays indirect assays, DNA staining, microbial culture techniques, enzymatic methods.

Based on the application, the global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, end-of-production cell testing, and other applications.

Based on the product, the global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments and services. Kits and reagents are further segmented into PCR assays, nucleic acid detection kits, elimination kits & reagents, stains, standards & controls, and other kits & reagents.

On the basis of end users, the global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, oncology centers, clinics, community healthcare, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the global mycoplasma testing market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.

Based on geography, the global mycoplasma testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and rising cell culture contamination and more of research activities will help in driving the growth of the mycoplasma testing market.

Increasing research and development in life science research and increase in cell-line contamination is likely to accelerate the growth of the mycoplasma testing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, emerging markets and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the mycoplasma testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature is likely to hamper the growth of the mycoplasma testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

