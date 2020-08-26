Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market.

The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market size was USD 1,459.1 million in 2018, is projected to reach USD 2,964.5 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3%.

Gliomas are the type of tumor starting at glial cells of the brain and spine are the most common types of brain tumors. According to Atlas of Genetics and Cytogenetics in Oncology and Hematology, glioma comprises of about 30% of the brain tumors and 70% of all the malignant tumors. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most aggressive and difficult to treat form of the disease with median survival rate of 12 months.

Growing prevalence of the disease, huge unmet need, poor survival rate, and lack of effective therapies for the complete cure of the disease leverages great opportunity for the players to invest in the research and development of glioma therapies. Currently, available therapies prescribed for adult malignant glioma therapy include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies among others.

The adult malignant glioma therapeutics market share is anticipated to expand at near two digit CAGR during the forecast period attributable to supportive government and regulatory policies for the development of novel therapies, advancements in the imaging technologies resulting in early detection of the disease, and favorable reimbursement policies for the glioma products across many regions of the world.

“”Targeted therapy is expected to emerge as the most attractive treatment type””

Glioblastoma Multiforme, the most aggressive and reoccurring form of the disease is treated with first-line therapy and second-line therapy. The first line of therapies prescribed conventionally are temozolomide and radiotherapy. However, once the reoccurrence of the disease occurs, the treatment options are limited. Fortunately, advances in drug development have resulted in the successful applications of targeted therapies to improve the survival rate. Commonly used targeted therapies in the treatment of glioma are EGFR-targeted therapies, therapies targeting tyrosine kinases receptors, etc. The targeted therapy segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of disease type, the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) held the largest adult malignant glioma therapeutic market share in the year 2018. The segment is likley to continue dominance during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the hospital”s segment accounted for a major market share. However, cancer and radiation therapy centers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the availability of medical care specific for cancer treatment

Regional Analysis

“”High Prevalence of Malignant Glioma and Huge Spending on Healthcare in North America are Contributing to the Dominance of the Region in The Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market””

Glioblastoma multiforme is a malignant astrocytoma and the most common primary brain tumor among adults. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), about 17,000 new cases of high-grade gliomas, or HGG, are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Rise in the incidence of the disease, strong economy, huge spending on the healthcare, high diagnosis rate owing to awareness about the healthcare among the population are predominant factors contributing the dominance of the region in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market trend.

North America Adult Malignant Glioma Market, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Merck & Co., Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to Account for Major Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

Temozolomide is the Merck & Co., Inc.s leading product available in the U.S. as temodar and internationally as temodal. The company has a well-established footprint across the major markets. Moreover, its strategies to expand in the emerging economies are making the company leader in the glioma therapeutics. Roche dominates the adult malignant glioma therapeutic market with its leading product Avastin, approved for the treatment of malignant glioma due to strong clinical pieces of evidence supporting treatment merits.

KEY COMPANIES COVERED

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novocure

Report Coverage

Glioma is a type of tumor that arises in the glial cells of the brain or spine. These comprise of around 30-40% of the primary central nervous system tumors and about 70-80% of all the malignant brain tumors. Unmet medical needs, increase in the global prevalence of the disease, and growing affordability for advanced therapies such as targeted therapies are likely to augment the demand for products designed for the treatment of adult malignant glioma.

The glioblastoma multiforme is the most common form of the glioma occurring in the adult population. It is the deadliest form of the disease requiring high end of medical care. Despite the continuous increase in the global patient population of glioma, the incidence is still less and the products approved for the treatment comes under the orphan category. The high cost of product development and less patient population are the major factors hindering the entry of new players in the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on adult malignant glioma therapeutics and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by therapy, disease type, the end-user, and region. In terms of therapy, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and others.

In terms of disease type, the market is studied for segments such as glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, and others. Various end-users covered under the report are hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centers, others. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the adult malignant glioma therapeutics market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of glioma by key countries, an overview of technological advancements in the glioma therapy, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and pipeline analysis.

SEGMENTATION

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Targeted therapy

Others

By Disease

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma

Â MXÂ Â Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, announced a prototype treatment that targets a genetic weakness in the brain cancer

In April 2019, Leica Microsystems received DeNovo clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its FL400 surgical microscope filter

In December 2018, Zai Lab announced the launch of Optune, (Tumor Treating Fields or TTFields) in Hong Kong for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

