Persistence Market Research has recently published a market research report entitled “Desktop Calculators Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.”

Previously, desktop calculators were used to perform simple arithmetic and other mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

Today’s desktop calculators are used to perform many common scientific calculations such as computation of powers, financial problems of statistics, square-roots and logarithms. In the recent few years, the global desktop calculator market has endorsed significantly owing to formidable changes in the field of technology which allows almost everyone to make use of a calculator.

Technology is playing an important role in the electronics market owing to which the several new features have been in desktop calculators which facilitates ease of usability and more accuracy. Moreover, the progressive features of desktop calculators and its applications in various areas are also encouraging growth for the desktop calculators market.

Different types of desktop calculators have been in use across small and large retail sectors, banks and financial institutions, accounting firms and hospitals. Moreover, to curtail the complexity of solving problems and capacity to run on solar energy are the factors which are inciting the growth of the desktop calculator market.

The global desktop calculators market is likely to record a total incremental opportunity of US$ 430.1 Mn during the forecasted period of 2018 to 2028. In the desktop calculator market report, Persistence Market Research has segmented the desktop calculator market by type, end-use, and region. The products categorised under the type sub-segment of the desktop calculators market provides a very particular and systematic identification of the different standards of desktop calculators available.

The desktop calculators market in East Asia and Europe are expected to reach maturity during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies pertaining to desktop calculators. Moreover, the upsurge of a significant number of airports, government offices, private offices, and malls in these regions is accelerating growth for the desktop calculators market.

The desktop calculators market in Latin America and South Asia are expected to witness growth with a significant CAGR during the forecasted period owing to the rapidly growing economical activities within these regions. Moreover, the digitization in technology is the primary factor which is driving the growth for the desktop calculators market. Also the contrasting number of different desktop calculators being used in several sectors such as small and large retail sectors, banking and financial institutions, accounting firms and hospitals and others.

All of these circumstances are creating modest growth opportunities for the global desktop calculators market. The companies involved in the commerce for desktop calculators are expected to penetrate faster in the desktop calculators market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in the near future owing to increasing urbanization and increasing infrastructure spending in these regions.

On the other hand, the increasing number of airports, educational institutes, private offices, malls, and transportation stations are also factors that are expected to positively influence the growth of the desktop calculators market during the forecasted period.

Some of the key players in the global desktop calculators market research report include,

Lyreco

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Canon USA Inc.

Citizen Systems

Sunway Electronics Company

Ultmost Technology Group

Hewlett Packard Development Company

Orpat Group

Flair Calculators

Liquidware Labs, Inc.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Claro Calculators

Desmos

These players are expected to certainly influence growth for the desktop calculators market during the forecast period by endorsing innovative strategies and launching new products.

