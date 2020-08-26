A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ” Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 ” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Medical Cannabis Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global Medical Cannabis Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 82.19 billion in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.25 % over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by DBMR.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Cannabis Market are shown below:

By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid)

By Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others)

By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others)

List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Medical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp

CanniMed Ltd

United Cannabis

The Peace Naturals Project Inc

Medical Marijuana, Inc

BOL Pharma

Cresco Labs

The regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Medical Cannabis Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Cannabis Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Medical Cannabis Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medical Cannabis Market.

Covid-19 Impact – Sudden Upsurge in Cannabis Industry

Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across 110 or more countries has shown impact on every industry. Similarly, it has affected every person as well as every business worldwide with in some small or terribly large way.

In present time scenario, the worldwide cases are more than 8.4 million due to which the economy of the countries has started declining. All the industrial sectors of this country are facing challenges starting from raw material collection to procurement of the end product. One of the industries which have got an impact due to the outbreak is cannabis industry. The revenue generations by the companies or the banks in start of year 2020 were plummeted as the consumers’ demand has decreased and the major reason was lockdown.

Due to the lockdown, the biggest issue which was generated in this industry was supply chain disruption. Mostly, seeds and other products related to cannabis are imported from one country to other.

