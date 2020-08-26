Research Nester has released a report titled “Automated Facade Cleaning System Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Real estate sector in India is expected to reach a market size of US$ 1 trillion from US$ 120 billion in-between 2017 and 2030, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Moreover, total number of dwellings in Norway peaked 31,647 numbers from 19,748 numbers in-between 2009 and 2018, according to Statistics Norway.

The statistics portray the growing real estate industry and the rise in new residential and non-residential buildings and complexes around the globe. Newer model of building designs are often most preferred by builders and contractors. Innovation of facade systems have tremendously interested the real estate industry owing to its massive utilization in providing aesthetics to the building, and also for promoting towards green building designs. Increasing demand for more facades over time and their application in several number of building worldwide is also raising the need to ensure their cleaning and maintenance. The demand for cleaning and maintenance of facade systems by builders, contractors and cleaning services providers, all of these factors are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the automated facade cleaning system market.

Additionally, growing demand for minimization of repair costs for lack of non-maintenance of buildings, coupled with, greater risks of cleaning of facades in high rise buildings and the increasing workplace occurrences in the construction industry, all of these factors are also anticipated to promote growth of the market.

The automated facade cleaning system market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by end user into residential and non-residential. Among these segments, non-residential segment is anticipated to hold largest market share on the back of rising utilization of facade systems in commercial buildings, as these systems protect the building from external environmental forces as well as add aesthetics to the structure of the building.

Geographically, the automated facade cleaning system market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to hold largest market share on account of nations such as UAE and Turkey, where there is a rapid growth in non-residential construction and infrastructural development and the rising demand for facade systems. Additionally, Europe is expected to gain significant market share on the back of growing industrial cleaning services in the region, added with the rising demand for commercial cleaning services by builders and contractors.

However, concerns for non-availability of skilled personals for operation of the facade cleaning systems and lack of product awareness amongst builders, contractors and cleaning services providers is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the automated facade cleaning system market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automated facade cleaning system market, which includes profiling of RF Co. Ltd., ERYLON, KITE Robotics B.V., Fraunhofer IFF, Pal N Paul Inc., SERBOT AG, IPC Eagle, Sky Pro, LLC, FAT CAT Robotics, and Skyline Robotics.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Automated Facade Cleaning System Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall automated facade cleaning system industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the automated facade cleaning system market in the near future.

