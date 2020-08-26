The global neem extracts market is segmented by source type into seed extract, leaf extract and bark extract; by application into pharmaceuticals, personal care, animal feed, chemicals, fertilizers and others and by regions. According to WHO, the global malaria cases that have increased from 212 million cases in 2015 to 219 million cases in 2017.The neem extracts market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The neem extracts are used for oral care and various personal care products such as a skin moisturizer, acne protection, skin irritation, eye irritation, hair care and others which are expected to propel the market growth of neem extracts during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the neem extract market during the forecast period owing to the large neem plantation and high demand for natural remedies. Additionally, high export from Asia-Pacific countries on the account of increasing demand for the neem extracts in other countries is driving the market growth of the neem extracts. North America and Europe is anticipated to observe a substantial growth in the neem extracts market on account of high application of bio based products for agriculture and personal care products. The stringent government regulations have restricted the usage of synthetic and chemical products for agriculture and personal care products. This is expected to drive the demand for the neem extracts market during the forecast period.

Steady Application in Bio-Agricultural Products

Neem extracts are used for replacing chemical based fertilizers and are very effective in nature. The environment pollution is reduced by the neem based agricultural products. The neem extracts is widely used to manufacture fertilizers which is expected to propel the growth of the neem extract market during the forecast period.

However, geographical limitation of neem plantation has led to the increase in the price of neem extracts. This is the major factor which is expected to hinder the market growth of the neem extracts over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global neem extracts market which includes company profiling of American Vanguard Corporation, Groupo Ultraquimia, Boss India Group, Terramera Inc., Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., GreeNeem Agri Pvt. Ltd., Fortune Biotech Ltd, Trifolio-M GmbH, Bayer AG, The Indian Neem Tree Company. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global neem extracts market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

