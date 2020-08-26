Research Nester has released a report titled “Hand Sanitizer Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The World Health Organization listed some of the diseases, namely Chikungunya, Ebola virus, MERS-CoV, Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), SARS, Zika virus and others under the pandemic and epidemic range of diseases. [Sample Copy Here]

The statement above portrays the list of dangerous diseases that the world has observed till date. As such, nations across the globe are always concerned with the fear of negative impact towards the economy occurred due to the sudden outbreak of diseases. To solve such issues, governmental health organizations around the world have raised the awareness for personal hygiene and safety of health by the use of personal hygiene and healthcare products, such as hand sanitizers that helps to reduce the spread of communicable diseases. Hand sanitizer is referred to the antiseptic solution which is applied on the hand surface to reduce the presence of microbial organisms which are not usually visible by the naked eye. The increasing awareness amongst individuals around the globe for such personal hygiene products as a precautionary measure to reduce and stop the spread of communicable diseases, coupled with the growing demand for health and wellness products worldwide and the growing wellness industry are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.

The global hand sanitizer market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by product form into liquid, gel, wipes, spray, foam and others. Among all these segments, the gel segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the characteristics of the gel sanitizers, such as its thin and watery formulation, high penetration rate to the skin, moisturizing ability and others which provide convenience for utilization and helps in the reduction of different types of microbial germs. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated grow on account of easy availability of the raw materials.

Geographically, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of rising concern for health and maintenance of hygiene amongst the population in the region and the willingness of consumers of the region to spend on personal care and hygiene products. Additionally, the market of global hand sanitizer is also anticipated to grow in North America owing to the presence of several key players in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain significant market share on account of growing awareness for hygiene amongst individuals in the region, along with the recent outbreak of the widespread disease Coronavirus (COVID-19) all across the region.

However, concerns for the impact on sales of hand sanitizers on the back of presence of several chemical ingredients in hand sanitizers is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global hand sanitizer market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hand sanitizer market, which includes profiling of Best Sanitizers, Inc., Henkel Corporation (ETR: HEN), The Himalaya Drug Company, P&G (NYSE: PG), McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. (NYSE: MCK), GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON: RB), Unilever, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. and ITC Limited (NSE: ITC).

