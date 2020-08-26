“

Los Angeles, United State,The Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market research report added by QYResearch, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market. The global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market report is a beneficial source of perceptive data for a business approach. It presents the market overview with growth analysis together with historical & futuristic costs. Further identifies the revenue, specifications, company profile, demand and supply data.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

, Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM CO. LTD., Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Breakdown Data by Type

, Monolithic Integrated Circuits, Hybrid Integrated Circuits

Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Breakdown Data by Application

, ADAS, In-vehicle Networking, Engine Management, Transmission Control System, Other

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) :



History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020– 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Why to purchase this report

The report would provide a comprehensive analysis on the current and future market trends

Analysis on both global, regional and country lever markets

Key strategic initiatives taken by major players operating in the Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market along with ranking analysis for the key players

Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market

Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Monolithic Integrated Circuits

1.2.3 Hybrid Integrated Circuits

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 ADAS

1.3.3 In-vehicle Networking

1.3.4 Engine Management

1.3.5 Transmission Control System

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Intel

11.1.1 Intel Company Details

11.1.2 Intel Business Overview

11.1.3 Intel Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.1.4 Intel Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Intel Recent Development

11.2 Samsung

11.2.1 Samsung Company Details

11.2.2 Samsung Business Overview

11.2.3 Samsung Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.2.4 Samsung Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Samsung Recent Development

11.3 Robert Bosch

11.3.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

11.3.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

11.3.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.3.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

11.4 Qualcomm

11.4.1 Qualcomm Company Details

11.4.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

11.4.3 Qualcomm Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.4.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

11.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation

11.5.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.5.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Infineon Technologies AG

11.6.1 Infineon Technologies AG Company Details

11.6.2 Infineon Technologies AG Business Overview

11.6.3 Infineon Technologies AG Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.6.4 Infineon Technologies AG Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

11.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.

11.7.1 STMicroelectronics N.V. Company Details

11.7.2 STMicroelectronics N.V. Business Overview

11.7.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.7.4 STMicroelectronics N.V. Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 STMicroelectronics N.V. Recent Development

11.8 ROHM CO. LTD.

11.8.1 ROHM CO. LTD. Company Details

11.8.2 ROHM CO. LTD. Business Overview

11.8.3 ROHM CO. LTD. Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.8.4 ROHM CO. LTD. Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 ROHM CO. LTD. Recent Development

11.9 Texas Instruments

11.9.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.9.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.9.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.9.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

11.10.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Company Details

11.10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Business Overview

11.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Introduction

11.10.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Revenue in Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

“