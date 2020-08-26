“

The global Commercial Connected Vehicles market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with an absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market while identifying key growth pockets.

Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Competition

Airbiquity, ATandT, Cisco Jasper, Ctrack, KORE Wireless, Mojio, MiX Telematics, Octo Telematics, Tech Mahindra, Verizon, Vodafone, WirelessCar

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Segmentation

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Commercial Connected Vehicles market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Product Type Segments:

LCVs, Others

Application Segments:

, Consumer, Enterprise

Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Connected Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Commercial Connected Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LCVs

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Commercial Connected Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Commercial Connected Vehicles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Commercial Connected Vehicles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Connected Vehicles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Commercial Connected Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Commercial Connected Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Commercial Connected Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Connected Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Commercial Connected Vehicles Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Commercial Connected Vehicles Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Commercial Connected Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Connected Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Connected Vehicles Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Connected Vehicles Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Airbiquity

12.1.1 Airbiquity Corporation Information

12.1.2 Airbiquity Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Airbiquity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Airbiquity Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.1.5 Airbiquity Recent Development

12.2 ATandT

12.2.1 ATandT Corporation Information

12.2.2 ATandT Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ATandT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ATandT Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.2.5 ATandT Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Jasper

12.3.1 Cisco Jasper Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cisco Jasper Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cisco Jasper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cisco Jasper Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.3.5 Cisco Jasper Recent Development

12.4 Ctrack

12.4.1 Ctrack Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ctrack Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ctrack Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ctrack Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.4.5 Ctrack Recent Development

12.5 KORE Wireless

12.5.1 KORE Wireless Corporation Information

12.5.2 KORE Wireless Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 KORE Wireless Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 KORE Wireless Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.5.5 KORE Wireless Recent Development

12.6 Mojio

12.6.1 Mojio Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mojio Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mojio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mojio Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.6.5 Mojio Recent Development

12.7 MiX Telematics

12.7.1 MiX Telematics Corporation Information

12.7.2 MiX Telematics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MiX Telematics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 MiX Telematics Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.7.5 MiX Telematics Recent Development

12.8 Octo Telematics

12.8.1 Octo Telematics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Octo Telematics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Octo Telematics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Octo Telematics Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.8.5 Octo Telematics Recent Development

12.9 Tech Mahindra

12.9.1 Tech Mahindra Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tech Mahindra Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tech Mahindra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Tech Mahindra Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.9.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.10 Verizon

12.10.1 Verizon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Verizon Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Verizon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Verizon Commercial Connected Vehicles Products Offered

12.10.5 Verizon Recent Development

12.12 WirelessCar

12.12.1 WirelessCar Corporation Information

12.12.2 WirelessCar Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 WirelessCar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 WirelessCar Products Offered

12.12.5 WirelessCar Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Connected Vehicles Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Commercial Connected Vehicles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

