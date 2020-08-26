“

Los Angeles, United States, –QY Research has published the latest and most trending report on Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market offers detailed value chain assessment, a comprehensive study on market dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities, recent trends, and industry performance analysis. Furthermore, it digs deep into critical aspects of key subjects such as market competition, regional growth, and market segmentation so that readers could gain a sound understanding of the global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market.

The global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market is valued at million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2026

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS market during the projected period.

Key Players of the Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market

Continental AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Magna International, Hyundai Mobis, …

Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market: Segmentation by Product

Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, Others

Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market: Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

1.4.3 Blind Spot Detection System

1.4.4 Park assistance

1.4.5 Lane Departure Warning System

1.4.6 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.4.7 Autonomous Emergency Braking

1.4.8 Adaptive Front Lights

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Continental AG Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.2 Mobileye

12.2.1 Mobileye Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mobileye Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobileye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mobileye Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.2.5 Mobileye Recent Development

12.3 Autoliv Inc.

12.3.1 Autoliv Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Autoliv Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Autoliv Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Autoliv Inc. Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.3.5 Autoliv Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Magna International

12.4.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magna International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Magna International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Magna International Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.4.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.5 Hyundai Mobis

12.5.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hyundai Mobis Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyundai Mobis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hyundai Mobis Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Products Offered

12.5.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

