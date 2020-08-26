Research Nester has released a report titled “Selfie Drones Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operating under the United states Department of Transportation, stated in one of its statistics that around 1,533,596 number of drones were registered in the United States alone during the year 2019. Among these, 428,245 numbers (28% of the total) were commercial drones and 1,101,564 numbers (72% of the total) were recreational drones.

The statistics portray the rising demand for recreational drones, which have gained massive popularity in recent years on the back of increasing need for recreational activities amongst individuals around the globe. In today’s era, the internet is filled with social video bloggers who are constantly putting up their efforts to develop creative contents. Selfie drones are small unmanned aerial vehicles that are used for the purpose of clicking aerial photographs. With the advent of several advanced features in selfie drones, such as follow me function, high resolution cameras attached to multi-axis rotating gimbals, image stabilization and others, vloggers are using such drones to enhance their creative skills in photography and help produce exciting contents. Moreover, increasing number of solo travelers as well as vloggers flooding the internet with vlogging videos, there is a shifting trend for accessories that help to click good selfies. Advancements from selfie sticks to selfie gimbals, and now to selfie drones, the travel and tourism industry as a whole is majorly benefitted, as majority of these contents produced help to promote the industry. Such prime factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global selfie drones market in the upcoming years.

The global selfie drones market is anticipated to record a modest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by wing type into fixed and foldable. Among these segments, foldable segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of increasing need for selfie drones that lowers the concern of damage while in transit, as well as provides greater portability to the user.

Geographically, the global selfie drones market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of, presence of several key players in the region, favoring law and regulations for flying drones, along with high awareness for drones in the region. Moreover, tutorials and licenses provided by several supportive independent associations and agencies are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the market in the region in the upcoming years.

However, concerns for high end product cost affecting sales of the product is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global selfie drones market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global selfie drones market, which includes profiling of SZ DJI Technologies Co., Ltd., ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd., Yuneec International, Wingsland Technology USA, Potensic Innovations Limited, Autel Robotics, Parrot Drones SAS, Eachine, Holy Stone, Contixo.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Selfie Drones Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall selfie drones industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global selfie drones market in the near future.

