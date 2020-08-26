Research Nester has released a report titled “Smart Classrooms Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

A 2017 survey by University of Phoenix on teacher’s classroom habits surveyed at 1001 U.S. full-time K-12 teachers stated that around 71% of teachers allowed students to research subjects using the internet, followed by 64% of the teachers using games and simulations to aid learning. [Sample Copy Here]

The statistics portray the growing preference of faculties for technologies in the education industry that helps to increase the performance and productivity of the students. In the recent era of education, where preference is given to open digital learning methods and advanced education systems, educational institutes are rapidly shifting towards the adoption of digital technologies for greater outcome of education and learning methods. IoT devices equipped in smart classrooms help to provide real-time automated feedback on the quality of lecture provided to the class by a teacher and understand the level of satisfaction attained by the student. Additionally, increasing utilization of mobile learning applications and the need to access e-learning content available in the web are also contributing towards greater quality of education in the education industry. Apparently rising internet penetration rate and decreasing youth literacy rate, all such factors are anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global smart classrooms market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2259

The global smart classrooms market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. Among these segments, hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of smart classrooms being built with hardware, such as projectors, interactive displays, tables and others, as the base component. Moreover, growing deployment of smart classrooms globally along with rising preference for utilization of smart classrooms technology are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the segment in the global smart classrooms market. Upon a survey in the year 2017 by University of Phoenix on teacher’s classroom habits surveyed at 1001 U.S. full-time K-12 teachers, around 63% of K-12 teachers reported utilizing of technology into their classrooms, amongst which, laptops and computers were the most frequently used resources.

Geographically, the global smart classrooms market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of availability of a large number of educational institutes along with the presence of several number of players in the smart classrooms market.

However, concerns for lack of alertness for the benefits associated with the smart classroom ecosystem amongst many educational institutes is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global smart classrooms market.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2259

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart classrooms market, which includes profiling of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Dell Inc. (NYSE: DELL), Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702), IBM (NYSE: IBM), HP Development Company, L.P. (NYSE: HPQ), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930), Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Blackboard Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Smart Classrooms Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall smart classrooms industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global smart classrooms market in the near future.

Get more information on this report: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-smart-classrooms-market/2259

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919