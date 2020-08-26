“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Temperature Detection Screen market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Temperature Detection Screen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Temperature Detection Screen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Temperature Detection Screen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Temperature Detection Screen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Temperature Detection Screen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Temperature Detection Screen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Temperature Detection Screen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Temperature Detection Screen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Research Report: FLIR Systems, Leonardo, L3Harris Technologies, Axis Communications, Opgal, OptoTherm, Thermoteknix Systems, Fluke, Seek Thermal, 3M, Xenics, Infratec

Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Segmentation by Product: Handheld

Fixed



Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Segmentation by Application: Government and Law Enforcement

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Transportation and Logistics

Others



The Temperature Detection Screen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Temperature Detection Screen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Temperature Detection Screen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Temperature Detection Screen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Temperature Detection Screen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Temperature Detection Screen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Temperature Detection Screen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Temperature Detection Screen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Temperature Detection Screen Market Overview

1.1 Temperature Detection Screen Product Overview

1.2 Temperature Detection Screen Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Handheld

1.2.2 Fixed

1.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Temperature Detection Screen Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Temperature Detection Screen Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Temperature Detection Screen Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Temperature Detection Screen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Temperature Detection Screen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Temperature Detection Screen Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Temperature Detection Screen Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Temperature Detection Screen as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Temperature Detection Screen Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Temperature Detection Screen Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Temperature Detection Screen by Application

4.1 Temperature Detection Screen Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government and Law Enforcement

4.1.2 Military and Defense

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Energy and Power

4.1.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Temperature Detection Screen Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Temperature Detection Screen Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Temperature Detection Screen Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen by Application

4.5.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen by Application

5 North America Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Detection Screen Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Temperature Detection Screen Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Temperature Detection Screen Business

10.1 FLIR Systems

10.1.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 FLIR Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 FLIR Systems Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 FLIR Systems Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.1.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

10.2 Leonardo

10.2.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leonardo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Leonardo Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 FLIR Systems Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.2.5 Leonardo Recent Development

10.3 L3Harris Technologies

10.3.1 L3Harris Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 L3Harris Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 L3Harris Technologies Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 L3Harris Technologies Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.3.5 L3Harris Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Axis Communications

10.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information

10.4.2 Axis Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Axis Communications Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Axis Communications Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.4.5 Axis Communications Recent Development

10.5 Opgal

10.5.1 Opgal Corporation Information

10.5.2 Opgal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Opgal Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Opgal Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.5.5 Opgal Recent Development

10.6 OptoTherm

10.6.1 OptoTherm Corporation Information

10.6.2 OptoTherm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 OptoTherm Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 OptoTherm Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.6.5 OptoTherm Recent Development

10.7 Thermoteknix Systems

10.7.1 Thermoteknix Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Thermoteknix Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Thermoteknix Systems Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Thermoteknix Systems Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.7.5 Thermoteknix Systems Recent Development

10.8 Fluke

10.8.1 Fluke Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fluke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fluke Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fluke Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.8.5 Fluke Recent Development

10.9 Seek Thermal

10.9.1 Seek Thermal Corporation Information

10.9.2 Seek Thermal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Seek Thermal Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Seek Thermal Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.9.5 Seek Thermal Recent Development

10.10 3M

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Temperature Detection Screen Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 3M Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 3M Recent Development

10.11 Xenics

10.11.1 Xenics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xenics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Xenics Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Xenics Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.11.5 Xenics Recent Development

10.12 Infratec

10.12.1 Infratec Corporation Information

10.12.2 Infratec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Infratec Temperature Detection Screen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Infratec Temperature Detection Screen Products Offered

10.12.5 Infratec Recent Development

11 Temperature Detection Screen Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Temperature Detection Screen Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Temperature Detection Screen Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”