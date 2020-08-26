Global Auto Disable Syringes Market By Product Type (Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes), Clinical Indication (Vaccines, Infectious diseases, Inflammatory/Auto-Immune Diseases, Others), Application (Blood Collection, Vaccination, Drug Delivery), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

Global Auto Disable Syringes Market is expected to an estimated value of USD 22.29 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 10.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising number of needle stick injuries and increasing R&D activities related to auto disable syringes.

Auto disable syringes are single used holistic approach which is to treat atopic dermatitis. They enable needle stick prevention and involve rehydrating of skin by using emollients and topical steroids. They also reduce inflammation and itching of skin. In addition they involve a mechanism to break or lock the plunger when the injection is given to make the syringe inoperable for being used for second time.

Market Drivers

Increasing needle stick injuries are contributing towards the market growth.

Rising R&D activities in the recent years are the factor driving the market.

High level of security and safety for patients is contributing towards market expansion

Stringent growth regularities by government are also expected to drive the market.

Market Restraints

Decreased value and knowledge in emerging economies is hampering the market growth.

High cost of procurement and raw material are the factors restraining to the industry development.

Key Development in the Market:

In August 2018, Andhra Pradesh announced the launch of their first auto-disable syringes for clinical purposes. This syringes have the ability to reduce infections, provides quality and assurance, so that they can eliminate poor hygiene in hospitals. India consumes over 4 Billion syringes per year out of which 60% are unsafe and one third is reused, therefore this innovation will be able to being changes and maintain health and hygiene.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global auto disable syringes market are ISCON SURGICALS LTT, SRS Meditech Limited, AlShifa Medical Syringe Manufacturing Company., Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Smiths Group plc, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, BD and others

