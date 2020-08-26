The Vietnam plasma fractionation market was valued at $56.62 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $79.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. Blood is made up of solid components such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, and a liquid component called plasma. Plasma is a straw-colored fluid, comprising 90% water and 10% dissolved gases, proteins, nutrients, ions, and waste materials.

What is the Dynamics of Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

It contains a wide variety of proteins that can be isolated on the basis of their solubility characteristics particular to each protein at specific conditions of ethanol concentration, pH, temperature, ionic strength, and protein concentration. This enables extraction of these proteins through sequential precipitation allowing the isolation of certain proteins by centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography. Plasma fractionation is extensively used for manufacturing immunoglobulins and albumin along with several protein derivatives such as thrombin, protein C, factor IX, and factor VIII as key intermediates.

Key Players:

– Baxter International Inc.

– Biotest AG

– Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

– Getz Healthcare

– Grifols SA

– Kedrion Biopharma

– Octapharma

– Novo Nordisk

– Sanova Healthcare

– Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What is the SCOPE of Vietnam Plasma Fractionation Market?

The pre-existing medical conditions in the Vietnamese population, owing to the side effects of the Second Indochina War coupled with aging population is anticipated to drive the growth of the Vietnam plasma fractionation market. In addition, unavailability of the substitutes for plasma fractionated products is expected to drive the market growth in Vietnam, since these products cannot be replaced owing to their histocompatibility, post-translational modifications, and absence of recombinant approaches for replication of these proteins.

