The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Leading Players

Milwaukee, Hougen, Metabo, C.＆E. Fein GmbH, Unibor, Evolution Power Tools, DEWALT, Nitto, Euroboor, Ruko, ALFRAL, G & J HALL TOOLS, Champion, Rotabroach

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Segmentation by Product

0-50mm, 50-80mm, More than 80mm

Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Segmentation by Application

, GeneralIndustry, InfrastructureIndustry, Construction Industry, Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0-50mm

1.4.3 50-80mm

1.4.4 More than 80mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 GeneralIndustry

1.5.3 InfrastructureIndustry

1.5.4 Construction Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Milwaukee

12.1.1 Milwaukee Corporation Information

12.1.2 Milwaukee Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Milwaukee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Milwaukee Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.1.5 Milwaukee Recent Development

12.2 Hougen

12.2.1 Hougen Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hougen Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hougen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hougen Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.2.5 Hougen Recent Development

12.3 Metabo

12.3.1 Metabo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Metabo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Metabo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Metabo Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.3.5 Metabo Recent Development

12.4 C.＆E. Fein GmbH

12.4.1 C.＆E. Fein GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 C.＆E. Fein GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 C.＆E. Fein GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 C.＆E. Fein GmbH Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.4.5 C.＆E. Fein GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Unibor

12.5.1 Unibor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Unibor Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Unibor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Unibor Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.5.5 Unibor Recent Development

12.6 Evolution Power Tools

12.6.1 Evolution Power Tools Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evolution Power Tools Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Evolution Power Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Evolution Power Tools Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.6.5 Evolution Power Tools Recent Development

12.7 DEWALT

12.7.1 DEWALT Corporation Information

12.7.2 DEWALT Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DEWALT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DEWALT Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.7.5 DEWALT Recent Development

12.8 Nitto

12.8.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nitto Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nitto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nitto Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.8.5 Nitto Recent Development

12.9 Euroboor

12.9.1 Euroboor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Euroboor Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Euroboor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Euroboor Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.9.5 Euroboor Recent Development

12.10 Ruko

12.10.1 Ruko Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ruko Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ruko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Ruko Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.10.5 Ruko Recent Development

12.11 Milwaukee

12.11.1 Milwaukee Corporation Information

12.11.2 Milwaukee Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Milwaukee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Milwaukee Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Products Offered

12.11.5 Milwaukee Recent Development

12.12 G & J HALL TOOLS

12.12.1 G & J HALL TOOLS Corporation Information

12.12.2 G & J HALL TOOLS Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 G & J HALL TOOLS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 G & J HALL TOOLS Products Offered

12.12.5 G & J HALL TOOLS Recent Development

12.13 Champion

12.13.1 Champion Corporation Information

12.13.2 Champion Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Champion Products Offered

12.13.5 Champion Recent Development

12.14 Rotabroach

12.14.1 Rotabroach Corporation Information

12.14.2 Rotabroach Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Rotabroach Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Rotabroach Products Offered

12.14.5 Rotabroach Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cordless/Battery-powered Magnetic Drills Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

