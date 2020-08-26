“
Los Angeles, United State,- This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market. The authors of the report segment the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.
The geographical analysis of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market.
Major Players Cited in the Report
Wossner, Wiseco, Jingqiang Connecting Rod, Pauter Machine, Albon Engineering & Manufacturing, Tianrun Crankshaft, MGP, JD Norman Industries, CP-Carrillo, Powder Industries, Arrow Precision, Mahle GmbH
Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size Estimation
In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.
We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market.
Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market by Product
Aluminium, Steel, Titanium
Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market by Application
, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles
Report Objectives
– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch
– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner
– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume
– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties
– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Aluminium
1.4.3 Steel
1.4.4 Titanium
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Wossner
12.1.1 Wossner Corporation Information
12.1.2 Wossner Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wossner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Wossner Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.1.5 Wossner Recent Development
12.2 Wiseco
12.2.1 Wiseco Corporation Information
12.2.2 Wiseco Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wiseco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Wiseco Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.2.5 Wiseco Recent Development
12.3 Jingqiang Connecting Rod
12.3.1 Jingqiang Connecting Rod Corporation Information
12.3.2 Jingqiang Connecting Rod Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Jingqiang Connecting Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Jingqiang Connecting Rod Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.3.5 Jingqiang Connecting Rod Recent Development
12.4 Pauter Machine
12.4.1 Pauter Machine Corporation Information
12.4.2 Pauter Machine Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pauter Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Pauter Machine Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.4.5 Pauter Machine Recent Development
12.5 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing
12.5.1 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.5.2 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.5.5 Albon Engineering & Manufacturing Recent Development
12.6 Tianrun Crankshaft
12.6.1 Tianrun Crankshaft Corporation Information
12.6.2 Tianrun Crankshaft Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tianrun Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Tianrun Crankshaft Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.6.5 Tianrun Crankshaft Recent Development
12.7 MGP
12.7.1 MGP Corporation Information
12.7.2 MGP Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 MGP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 MGP Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.7.5 MGP Recent Development
12.8 JD Norman Industries
12.8.1 JD Norman Industries Corporation Information
12.8.2 JD Norman Industries Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 JD Norman Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 JD Norman Industries Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.8.5 JD Norman Industries Recent Development
12.9 CP-Carrillo
12.9.1 CP-Carrillo Corporation Information
12.9.2 CP-Carrillo Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 CP-Carrillo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 CP-Carrillo Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.9.5 CP-Carrillo Recent Development
12.10 Powder Industries
12.10.1 Powder Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Powder Industries Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Powder Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Powder Industries Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.10.5 Powder Industries Recent Development
12.11 Wossner
12.11.1 Wossner Corporation Information
12.11.2 Wossner Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Wossner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Wossner Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Products Offered
12.11.5 Wossner Recent Development
12.12 Mahle GmbH
12.12.1 Mahle GmbH Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mahle GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Mahle GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Mahle GmbH Products Offered
12.12.5 Mahle GmbH Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Engine Connecting Rods Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
