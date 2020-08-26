“ Automotive Braking System Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report on the global Automotive Braking System market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Braking System Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Braking System market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Braking System market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Braking System market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Braking System market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Braking System market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Braking System market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Braking System market.
Automotive Braking System Market Leading Players
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Brembo SpA, Continental AG, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Haldex AB, Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Wabco Holdings Inc., ZF TRW
Product Type:
Disc, Drum
By Application:
, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Braking System market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Braking System market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Braking System market?
• How will the global Automotive Braking System market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Braking System market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Braking System Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automotive Braking System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Disc
1.4.3 Drum
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Braking System Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Braking System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automotive Braking System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Braking System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Braking System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Braking System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Braking System Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Braking System Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Braking System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Braking System Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Braking System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Braking System Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automotive Braking System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Braking System Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Braking System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Braking System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Braking System Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Braking System Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automotive Braking System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automotive Braking System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automotive Braking System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Braking System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automotive Braking System Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automotive Braking System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Braking System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Braking System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Braking System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Braking System Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Braking System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Automotive Braking System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Automotive Braking System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Automotive Braking System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Automotive Braking System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Automotive Braking System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Automotive Braking System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automotive Braking System Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Braking System Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Braking System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Automotive Braking System Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Braking System Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Braking System Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Braking System Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Braking System Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Braking System Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automotive Braking System Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Braking System Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Braking System Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Braking System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Braking System Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Braking System Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Braking System Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
12.1.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.1.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.
12.2.1 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.2.5 Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.3 Brembo SpA
12.3.1 Brembo SpA Corporation Information
12.3.2 Brembo SpA Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Brembo SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Brembo SpA Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.3.5 Brembo SpA Recent Development
12.4 Continental AG
12.4.1 Continental AG Corporation Information
12.4.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Continental AG Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.4.5 Continental AG Recent Development
12.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation
12.5.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.5.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Haldex AB
12.6.1 Haldex AB Corporation Information
12.6.2 Haldex AB Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Haldex AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Haldex AB Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.6.5 Haldex AB Recent Development
12.7 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
12.7.1 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.7.5 Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information
12.8.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.8.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development
12.9 Wabco Holdings Inc.
12.9.1 Wabco Holdings Inc. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Wabco Holdings Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wabco Holdings Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Wabco Holdings Inc. Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.9.5 Wabco Holdings Inc. Recent Development
12.10 ZF TRW
12.10.1 ZF TRW Corporation Information
12.10.2 ZF TRW Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 ZF TRW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 ZF TRW Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.10.5 ZF TRW Recent Development
12.11 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
12.11.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Automotive Braking System Products Offered
12.11.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Braking System Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Braking System Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
