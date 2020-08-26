“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Automotive Airbag market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Automotive Airbag market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Airbag market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Automotive Airbag market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Automotive Airbag market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Automotive Airbag market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Automotive Airbag Market Leading Players

Autoliv, TRW, Key Safety Systems, Toyoda Gosei, Nihon Plast, Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems, East JoyLong Motor Airbag, Hyundai Mobis, BYD, SandT Motiv, Jinheng Automotive Safety Technology, Changzhou Changrui, Jiangsu Favour, Taihang Changqing, Ashimori Industry

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automotive Airbag market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automotive Airbag Segmentation by Product

Driver Front Airbag, Passenger Front Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, Others

Automotive Airbag Segmentation by Application

, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automotive Airbag market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automotive Airbag market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automotive Airbag market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automotive Airbag market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automotive Airbag market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automotive Airbag market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Airbag Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Airbag Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Driver Front Airbag

1.4.3 Passenger Front Airbag

1.4.4 Side Airbag

1.4.5 Knee Airbag

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Airbag Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Airbag, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive Airbag Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Airbag Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Airbag Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Airbag Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Automotive Airbag Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Airbag Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Airbag Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Airbag Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Airbag Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Airbag Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Airbag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Airbag Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Airbag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Airbag Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Airbag Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Airbag Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Airbag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Airbag Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Airbag Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Airbag Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Airbag Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Airbag Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Airbag Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Airbag Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automotive Airbag Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automotive Airbag Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automotive Airbag Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Automotive Airbag Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Airbag Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Airbag Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Automotive Airbag Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automotive Airbag Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automotive Airbag Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automotive Airbag Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Automotive Airbag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automotive Airbag Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automotive Airbag Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automotive Airbag Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Automotive Airbag Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automotive Airbag Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Airbag Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automotive Airbag Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Automotive Airbag Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automotive Airbag Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automotive Airbag Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automotive Airbag Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Airbag Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Airbag Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Airbag Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive Airbag Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Airbag Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Airbag Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Airbag Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Airbag Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Airbag Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Airbag Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Airbag Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Airbag Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Airbag Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Autoliv

12.1.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

12.1.2 Autoliv Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Autoliv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Autoliv Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.1.5 Autoliv Recent Development

12.2 TRW

12.2.1 TRW Corporation Information

12.2.2 TRW Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TRW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 TRW Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.2.5 TRW Recent Development

12.3 Key Safety Systems

12.3.1 Key Safety Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Key Safety Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Key Safety Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Key Safety Systems Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.3.5 Key Safety Systems Recent Development

12.4 Toyoda Gosei

12.4.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toyoda Gosei Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Toyoda Gosei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.4.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

12.5 Nihon Plast

12.5.1 Nihon Plast Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nihon Plast Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nihon Plast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nihon Plast Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.5.5 Nihon Plast Recent Development

12.6 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems

12.6.1 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.6.5 Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Recent Development

12.7 East JoyLong Motor Airbag

12.7.1 East JoyLong Motor Airbag Corporation Information

12.7.2 East JoyLong Motor Airbag Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 East JoyLong Motor Airbag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 East JoyLong Motor Airbag Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.7.5 East JoyLong Motor Airbag Recent Development

12.8 Hyundai Mobis

12.8.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hyundai Mobis Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyundai Mobis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Hyundai Mobis Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.8.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

12.9 BYD

12.9.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.9.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BYD Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.9.5 BYD Recent Development

12.10 SandT Motiv

12.10.1 SandT Motiv Corporation Information

12.10.2 SandT Motiv Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SandT Motiv Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SandT Motiv Automotive Airbag Products Offered

12.10.5 SandT Motiv Recent Development

12.12 Changzhou Changrui

12.12.1 Changzhou Changrui Corporation Information

12.12.2 Changzhou Changrui Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Changzhou Changrui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Changzhou Changrui Products Offered

12.12.5 Changzhou Changrui Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Favour

12.13.1 Jiangsu Favour Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Favour Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Favour Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Favour Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Favour Recent Development

12.14 Taihang Changqing

12.14.1 Taihang Changqing Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taihang Changqing Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Taihang Changqing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Taihang Changqing Products Offered

12.14.5 Taihang Changqing Recent Development

12.15 Ashimori Industry

12.15.1 Ashimori Industry Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ashimori Industry Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Ashimori Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Ashimori Industry Products Offered

12.15.5 Ashimori Industry Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Airbag Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Airbag Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

