Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Building Information Modelling Market on the basis of Product Type:

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

Market segmentation, Building Information Modelling Market on the basis of Applications:

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Oil

Gas

Public Utilities

Top Key Players in Building Information Modelling market:

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Mcneel

Cadsoft

Siemens

AVEVA

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Glodon

PKPM