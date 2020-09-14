Floor coatings are tough protective layers used in applications where severe surface wear and corrosion are expected. Typical applications include warehouses, chemical plants and manufacturing floors. Floor coatings can also be used for the following purposes: Brighten or define the area of ​​the facility. Mark the traffic corridor.

The Asia Pacific Floor Coating market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

The European floor coating market is bisected based on solvent-based and water-based formulations. In 2019, aqueous floor coatings dominated the European floor coating market. The low VOC content of aqueous formulations is a major factor in the development and expansion of the floor coating market across Europe. Solvent-based floor coatings offer a number of advantages over water-based epoxy systems and are generally more durable and performant. The solvent-based formulation is highly resistant to oil pollution on the concrete surface, making it ideal for garage and parking structures, and also providing a glossy finish. These benefits were ultimately overshadowed by the fact that government regulations describing products containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other pollutants have become increasingly stringent over the years. High VOC solvent based compounding systems are no longer the norm as the industry and individual consumers are looking for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Floor Coating assays in the market.

Company Profiles

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc

3M Company

Sika AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rust Oleum

