This Mobile Advertising report deals with the Global Mobile Advertising Market. The Mobile Advertising Industry estimates delivered in the report are the result of comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews.

Major Companies Covered in Research Report:

Applovin Corporation

Avazu

Chartboost

Facebook

Flurry

Google

InMobi

Matomy Media Group

Millennial Media

Smaato

GoWide

Mobvista

AdColony

As per the report, the Mobile Advertising market is predicted to grow through the forecast period (2020-2026). The report describes the present market trend of the Mobile Advertising in regions, covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of types, the Mobile Advertising Market is primarily split into:

Display Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Search Advertising

Others

On the basis of applications, the Mobile Advertising Market covers:

Banking & Financial Services

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector

Healthcare Sector

Media and Entertainment Sector

Telecommunication & IT Sector

Media and Entertainment

Others

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the dynamics of the Mobile Advertising market. This market research report includes extensive data on the impacts of the market.

Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

What factors are preventing market growth?

What are the future prospects in the market?

Which are the most vigorous companies and what are their latest enlargements within the Mobile Advertising Market?

What key increases can be estimated in the coming years?

What are the key trends observed in the market?

The following is the TOC of the report:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Mobile Advertising Market Overview Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Mobile Advertising Industry Analysis and Forecast Latin America Mobile Advertising Industry Analysis and Forecast Europe Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Mobile Advertising Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application The Middle East & Africa Mobile Advertising Market Analysis and Forecast

