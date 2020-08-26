Report Highlights

The global market for chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies should grow from $346 billion in 2019 to $490 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2019 through 2024.

Report Scope:

Chronic disease management includes various drug and medical device-based techniques used for the management of various chronic diseases. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for chronic disease management through various therapeutics and advanced device technologies. The format of this study includes the following –

– Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of various chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, GI diseases, immune disorders, mental disorders and others (ostomy, urology disorders, chronic wounds etc.).

– Detailed description and analysis of current therapeutics (drugs, biologics) and device technologies (traditional medical devices, drug-device combinations, wearable and other monitoring devices).

– Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation (by region, by segment, by diseases, by drug delivery, by treatment adherence, by health settings).

– Market drivers and restraints.

– Detailed market projections through 2024.

– Competition and market shares.

– Key marketed and pipeline (research and development) products along with information about their regulatory status.

– Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

– Regulatory structure.

– Pricing and reimbursement.

– Observations and conclusions on the future of chronic disease management.

– Profiles of market participants and associations.

Report Includes:

– 30 data tables and 46 additional tables

– Brief outline of the global markets and therapeutic device technologies for chronic disease management

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Key insight into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support effective disease state management

– Data corresponding to global chronic disease management markets by disease type that includes various chronic diseases, therapeutic drugs, treatment adherence devices & systems, drug delivery technologies, and treatment & management providers

– Regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the market

– Detailed company profiles and competitive landscape of major market players, including Roche, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and GlaxoSmithKline

Summary

The global market for chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies was worth REDACTED in 2018. The market is expected to reach REDACTED in 2019 and REDACTED by 2024, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024. This market growth is fueled by a growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, superior clinical results of new drugs and biologics, increasing trend of digital health, the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, increasing awareness in the developed world, strong research and development (R&D) initiatives from key market players, increasing government initiatives, patient assistance programs, regulatory efforts to provide smooth regulatory approval process, adoptionof portable/wearable device technologies and adoption of advanced software applications; further, keydrivers for the market include smart pills, targeted therapy, advanced needle-free drug deliverytechnologies, drug-device combinations and development of home-care and self-medication devices. However, some of the key market barriers are lack of awareness in

underdeveloped countries, poormedication adherence, patent expiry blockbuster drugs and biologics, shorter product life cycles fordevice technologies, regulatory issues (stringent regulatory approval procedure), increasing R&D cost,health disparities in in low-income countries, higher cost of the cancer treatment, data privacy, datasecurity and data accuracy.

In 2018, the U.S. accounted for REDACTED of the global market, or REDACTED. The U.S. market should approach REDACTED in 2019 and reach REDACTED by 2024, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2019 through 2024. Regionally, the U.S. is expected to maintain dominance in the therapeutics and device technologies segments of global chronic disease management market. Those wishing to invest in the chronic disease management therapeutics and device technologies market ought to strongly consider high-growth areas such as pharmaceutical drugs, biologics, medical device technologies and software applications.

