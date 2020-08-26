Report Highlights The global market for consumer vehicle fuel efficiency technologies reached $212.3 billion in 2019 and should reach $299.6 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2019-2024. Report Includes 88 tables

Detailed overview of the global markets for automotive/consumer vehicle fuel efficiency with emphasis on internal combustion engine advances

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Market analysis of vehicular fuel efficiency on the basis of following categories – fuel efficiency technology, application, vehicle size, geographical region etc.

Information on current trends, government regulations, market drivers, and regional considerations for the industry that can shape the future marketplace

A relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Aisin Seiki Co., BMW Group, DuPont, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tata Steel, Toyota Motor Corp. and Vortech Engineering Inc.

Report Scope

This study reviews key consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This report organizes technologies into 10 categories:

Turbomachinery.

Cylinder deactivation.

Variable valve timing and lift.

Direct fuel injection.

Reduced displacement engines.

Homogenous charge combustion ignition.

Many-geared transmissions.

Dual clutch transmissions.

Continuously variable transmissions.

Hybrid technologies.

The study also looks at the following consumer vehicle ICE fuel efficiency technology applications (i.e., vehicle types), with market breakdowns for each by region with select countries:

Cars: compact and smaller.

Cars: mid-size.

Cars: full-size.

SUVs: compact and mid-size.

SUVs: full-size.

Minivans and MPVs.

Pickup trucks.

Vans and other.

