The demand for analytics continues and the importance of visualizing and understanding data is more vital for decision-making than ever before. Analytics is being applied across the supply chain-from sourcing of raw materials at optimized cost, forecasting new products demand, smart manufacturing to distributing finished products through optimal vehicle routes and fleets, and providing excellent customer service through predictive models.

Key Vendors are Involved in Industry:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle Corporation, Kinaxis, Bristlecone and others.

Market predictions for possible growth opportunities have been mentioned clearly. This report is a detailed description of the Supply Chain Analytics Market sector which presents a blend of research expertise and business strategies. It also projects market trends along with the increasing scope for the individual sector.

The Americas hold the largest chunk of market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the Supply Chain Analytics market during the forecast period. With the increasing presence supply chain analytics solutions providers in the region and the need for increasing operational efficiency and reducing the costs of maintaining supply chains, modernizing logistics, transportation and warehouse operations, the market will experience a steep rise in this region.

Insightful case studies from some significant industry experts have also been encapsulated. Various factors responsible for market growth have been examined at length. Supply Chain Analytics Market report also offers analytical data on the bargaining power of vendors and buyers.

The Supply Chain Analytics Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

Fundamental Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHER RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1Supply Chain Analytics Market – By Offering

1.3.2Supply Chain Analytics Market – By Organization Size

1.3.3Supply Chain Analytics Market – By End Use Industry

1.3.4Supply Chain Analytics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.PORTER

Market OUTPUT AND FORECASTS

