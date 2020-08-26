Carbon fibre rods are super strong and also extremely lightweight compare to steel and titanium. The carbon fibre rod is the ideal building material for frames, trusses and for use as reinforcing material. It is twice as stiff as steel and five times as strong as steel as and lighter than titanium and stiffer than titanium which makes it great for almost anything that requires high and low weight. These rods are manufactured by wrapping epoxy resin and carbon fibres to the desired cross-section to form a densely reinforced carbon composite. Due to its incredible strength, it used in a wide range of application including aerospace, automobile and other industries hence the demand for it is booming in the market.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Carbon Fiber Rods' Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ZOLTEK (United States),TORAY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (Hong kong),KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan),Teijin Carbon America Inc (United States),4M Carbon Fiber Corp (United States),Advanced Carbon Products (United States),Cytec Engineered Materials Inc (United States),Hexcel Corporation (United States),Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Radio-Controlled (RC) Planes/Helicopters, Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs), Stunt/Power Kites, Robots, Mechanical Control Mechanisms), Shape (Round, Square, Others), Technology Type (Pultruded, Roll wrapped), Diameter (0 – 0.499″”, 0.5″” – 0.74″”, 0.75″” – 0.99″”, 0 – 5mm, Others), Finish type (Glossy, Matte)

Market Drivers: Growing Adoption of Carbon Fiber Rods in Different Sector, Including Sports, Robotics and Others Is Driving the Demand for Carbon Fiber Rods in the Market

Increasing Demand from Aircraft Industries

The Growing Inclination Towards The Use Of Carbon Fiber Rods For Making Sporting Goods And Replacing Wood And Metal Material

Restraints: Carbon Fiber Rods Are Costlier Compare To The Other Rods

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

