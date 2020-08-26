The continuous technological advancements, along with the development of innovative solutions to complement the overall riding experience, have significantly enhanced the quality of helmets than those that weremanufactured two decades earlier. Helmet manufacturers have introduced several features that augment bike visual aesthetics, ventilation, and efficiencies, along with other performance indicators. Almost all motorcycle helmets conform to specific national and, occasionally, international standards. The primary function of helmets is to reduce the deceleration injury of the skull. This is done by pressing the soft material included into the helmet. The second function is to spread the impact in order to reduce its reach to the skull, thereby preventing forces being concentrated on delicate areas of the head. Finally, it avoids direct contact between the skull and the impacting object. The mandatory helmet rule has been enforced in the North American countries to prevent serious injuries due to accidents. This factor is propelling the demand for helmets in the region.

The North America Biker Helmet Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biker Helmet Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a rapid pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among countries that have been the worst affected by this pandemic, in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis is also affecting the growth of the biker helmet marketdue to shutting down of factories, discontinuation of supply chain, and downturn in the world economy.Though the complete impact of COVID-19 is still unidentified, the impact across the manufacturing value chain will probably be far-reaching—and strongly affecting parties involved with manufacturing industries. COVID-19 is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of present manufacturing value chain model as well as challenging the manufacturing industry to consider altering itssupply chain model.

North America Biker Helmet Market Segmentation:

By Type

Full-Face

Half-Face

Open-Face

Off-Road



By Application

Men

Women

Kids



By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online



Company Profiles

Arai Helmet, Inc. (Arai)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (Bell)

CabergS.p.a

Dainese S.p.A

HJC Corp

LS2 HELMETS USA (TECH DESIGN TEAM, S.L.)

Shoei Safety Helmet Corporation (Shoei Co., Ltd.)

Lazersport (Shimano Inc.)

STUDDS Accessories Ltd

Vega Helmet USA

