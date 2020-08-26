AI governance is the idea of legal framework for confirming machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Increasing government initiatives to leverage the AI technology and growing regulatory compliances around the technology are key aspects that will drive the market. Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for AI are some factors that will hinder the AI Governance Market.

The increasing demand for transparency in AI decisions are some major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. Also, reduction in gender bias and discrimination through the use of AI are some opportunities that increase the demand of AI governance market. Also, there has been a rising demand for more transparency in decisions pertaining to AI technology. These factors are foreseen to fuel growth of global AI governance market. However, better understanding of AI skills and data are required for leveraging its benefits in the years to come.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008300/

The reports cover key developments in the AI Governance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from AI Governance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI Governance market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AI

AWS

Facebook

Fico

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Pymetrics

Com

SAP

The “Global AI Governance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI Governance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global AI Governance market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global AI Governance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The AI Governance market is segmented on the basis of component, and vertical. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, and services. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare and life science, government and defense, telecom, retail, automotive.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI Governance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global AI Governance Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AI Governance market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI Governance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005708/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the AI Governance Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the AI Governance Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of AI Governance Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global AI Governance Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]