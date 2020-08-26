Fuel card market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in Mexico fuel card market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Mexico fuel card market is fragmented at higher level with major eight to ten players comprising 30% of the Mexico fuel card market share, whereas at the regional level it is highly fragmented with several local players. Rise in fleet sizes around the world is pushing the market for fuel card as it helps a fleet owner to streamline the process of tracking driver behavior and fuel consumption per vehicle.

The Mexico Fuel Card Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mexico Fuel Card Market

COVID-19 is one of the most impactful disruptions till today. It has adversely impacted the transportation and logistics sector. Corona virus has forced transportation and logistics companies to delay resuming work. Overall, vehicle movement nationwide was suspended for almost a month due to the outbreak, but there is still a chance that lost output can be made up for later. These factors are hindering the Mexico fuel card market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mexico Fuel Card Market in the market.

Mexico Fuel Market – By Type

Branded Fuel Cards

Merchant Branded Fuel Cards

Universal Fuel Cards

Mexico Fuel Market- By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Mexico Fuel Card Market- Companies Profiles

BP PLC

Edenred SA

Exxon Mobil

FleetCor Technologies Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total SA

US bank

Wex, Inc.

World Fuel Corporation

