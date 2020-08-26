APAC comprises several major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. APAC is the largest continent in the world and is well-known for its technological innovations. Rapid developments pertaining to technologies, initiatives from governments, digitalization of economies, and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the growth of the overall economy of the region from a developing to developed phase. Owing to the rising smart mobility service adoption, rapid urbanization, and increasing fuel prices as well as government incentives to encourage sales of electric vehicles and high awareness regarding nonconventional fuel-driven vehicles in Asia are among the factors impacting the low speed vehicle market growth in this region. Also, rapid urbanization and industrialization are fueling the growth of infrastructures in this region. Moreover, the automotive sector is a major contributor to the growth of Asian economies, along with providing a wide range of opportunities to autonomous, electric, and low speed vehicle producers. The rising inclination toward safe, green, economical, and sustainable transportation is one of the major factors boosting the usage of low speed vehicles in the region.

The Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals

The market for Asia Pacific low speed vehicle is segmented into type, propulsion, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into commercial turf utility vehicles, golf carts, industrial utility vehicles, and personnel carriers. Based on propulsion, the low speed vehicle market is segmented into electric, diesel, and gasoline. The electric-powered vehicles are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. By country, the market is segmented into the Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry

Asia-Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market–Segmentation

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Type

Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles

Golf Carts

Industrial Utility Vehicles

Personnel Carriers

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Propulsion

Diesel

Electric Less than 5 HP 5 to 8 HP More than 8 HP

Gasoline

Asia Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific Low Speed Vehicle Market-Companies Mentioned

Club Car, LLC

Cruise Car, Inc.,

Deere & Company

Garia Utility

Melex Ltd.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Polaris Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

The Toro Company

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

