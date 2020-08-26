Vehicle lighting systems are gaining high traction worldwide. The car manufacturers need to ensure that their products, and ultimately the car parts, comply with various regulations to meet the international standards, which ensures the safety of drivers and passengers. For instance, automotive lightings marketed by HELLA GmbH comply with SAE and ECE regulations. The SAE International Lighting Standard Committee is a standardization body that is involved in developing standards for the benefits of drivers and passengers. Recently, the committee has published a standard J3069 for adaptive drive beam (ADB) headlamps, in which LD and LED light sources are used, and the beam is dynamically controlled.

The Europe Automotive Lighting Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, Germany is dominating the automotive lighting market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the automotive lighting market in the region. Germany has the presence of some of the major automotive manufacturers, such as Ford, Opel, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG, and Daimler AG. Automotive manufacturers focus on integrating advanced lighting solutions in vehicles, which is, in turn, supporting the growth of the automotive lighting solutions market in the country. Also, the country has various luxury car manufacturers that are integrating advanced automotive lighting solutions to provide better features, thereby driving the growth of the automotive lighting market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Automotive Lighting Market in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Service

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Laser

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Application

Headlamp

Rear Lighting

Interior Lighting

CHMSL

Small Lamps (DRL & Sidelights)

Fog Lamps

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

MCV & HCV

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Automotive Lighting Market – Companies Mentioned

Automotive Lighting LLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Osram Continental GmbH

SL Corporation

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Tungsram

Valeo SA

Varroc Group

