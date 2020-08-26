Increase in disposable income of individuals is driving the production of automobile and so entire industry. Globally, the production capacity of passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles are rising. As per the data of OICA, around 95.6 Mn units of vehicles are produced in 2018.

The North America Soot Sensor Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The stringent regulatory scenario in North America would drive the integrations of soot sensor

With rising global warming concerns and fuel costs, the automotive industry is frequently improving the combustion performances of their engines. In case of novel diesel engines, they are highly effective, but their nitrous oxide (NOx) and Diesel particulate such as soot emissions exceed by far the legal limits without a proper exhaust gas after treatment system. Diesel engine exhaust gasses contain particulate matter (PM) comprising of aggregated carbon particles which are called as soot. The soot also contains adhered organic compounds like hydrocarbons, and minor amounts of inorganic components like ashes or sulfates. This factor would propel the growth of North America soot sensor market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Soot Sensor Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA SOOT SENSOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Soot Sensor Market – By Technology

Delta-P

Electric Charge

Accumulating Electrode

Radio Frequency

North America Soot Sensor Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

North America Soot Sensor Market – Company Profiles

Amphenol Corporation

AVL List GmbH

CTS Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

EmiSense Technologies, LLC

Kyocera Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stoneridge, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

