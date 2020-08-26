Saudi Arabia is one of the largest economy amongst the GCC countries owing to its rich oil reserves and various economy diversification initiatives taken by the Government of the country. As of 2018, the GDP of the country was valued US$ 310 Bn and the population of the country was approximately 23.8 Mn. The country has emphasized on non-oil sectors to create more job opportunities for the youth population of the country. Cities such as Riyadh, Jubail, Yanbu, Ras Al-Khair and Jazan are considered to be the industrial heartlands of the country. The emerging industries and manufacturing hubs of Saudi Arabia include minerals and metal processing center, automotive manufacturing industry, and plastics and packaging industry. Third-party logistics market is gaining immense popularity in Saudi Arabia and is considered as an optimum solution by companies to manage the increasing cross-border flow of goods while expanding the logistics process concept. Companies operating in the country are considering supply chain engineered logistics as an essential means to improve their cash flows, boost their cost savings, and enhance servicing levels for offering their products to market.

Logistics Industry Witnessing Progressive Growth in Saudi Arabia

Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their proficiency in this areas is always superior to that of the core companies. Since the past few years, Saudi Arabia has made progress for improving its logistics services, and the relevant infrastructure & traceability in order to meet the world-class standards. The processes for import and export processes are more reorganized and governance regulations and structures are being reformed. KSA is also pursuing the public-private partnerships for both, to finance the infrastructure and for acquiring the capabilities from the other leading logistics markets. Furthermore, the country is moving forward towards modernizing airports and expanding air cargo facilities for eliminating the infrastructure bottlenecks. Additionally, for the waterways, the focus on growing port specialization, reforming the governance, and updating the concession frameworks is expected to proliferate the third-party logistics market growth.

Saudi Arabia Third-Party Logistics Market Segmentation

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By End-User

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – Company Profiles

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Sankyu Inc.

Saudi Logistics

United Warehouse Company Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Warehousing Projects and Logistics Company (WPL)

