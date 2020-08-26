The rising number of automobile manufacturing plants across the globe is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. The automobile manufacturers pose significant business opportunities for automotive logistics providers, which is further anticipated to drive the automotive logistics market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of smart technologies and autonomous vehicles is anticipated to bolster the growth of automotive logistics market in the years to come. The automotive industry is progressing at a significant rate attributing to the increasing demand for automobiles and automotive components across the globe. The automotive logistics companies are expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years with a further increase in vehicle demand. However, the integration of advanced technologies would foster the businesses of the logistics companies transporting automobiles and automotive components.

The North America Automotive Logistics Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The US has led the North America Automotive Logistics market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The US automotive sector is growing rapidly, with increasing capital growth and higher exports. The significant market initiative has been taken by both the carmakers and logistic service providers across the automotive industry in the US. For instance, recently, BMW signed a collaboration agreement with Braidy Atlas for the sustainable supply of aluminium to its US assembly plant. Further, the US-based automotive parts distributor, the Genuine Parts Company, acquired German parts supplier the Hennig Fahrzeugteile Group. Thus, the increasing market initiatives in the US towards expanding vehicle manufacturing capabilities as well as transporting auto parts to different regions, facilitate significant opportunities for automotive logistics market to grow in the coming years.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Automotive Logistics Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

By Sector

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Tire

Component

By Country

US

Mexico

Canada

Automotive logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

GEODIS

KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

