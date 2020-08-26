The integration of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand of customers for faster deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the strategic alliance is expected to support both CEP and CV players in cracking potential of full automation, which in turn is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific region is concentrated with several technology companies, which has created substantial knowledge of modern technologies among the population. With continuous advancements in drone technology, the large multinational companies are seeking forward for drones to ensure quick delivery of parcels with high speed while lowering time and operational costs.

The Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The B2C type led the last mile delivery market in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. The supply chain companies’ look ahead to make necessary changes in their fulfillment processes to deliver products on time. An increase in the number of e-commerce businesses among B2B, B2C, and C2C market, it has raised several challenges in front of urban freight, such as high usage of public space, noise, pollution levels, road congestion, and safety. Therefore, the need to enhance urban freight is essential nowadays. The last mile delivery market by type is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C sales include freight deliveries, parcels, and other factors. Companies such as Amazon looks ahead to adopt new technologies to make the delivery of packages successful even in the absence of the customer. The last mile logistics service provider companies enter into a partnership with technology provider companies to ensure secure, guaranteed, and timely delivery.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Last Mile Delivery Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

