LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

Primozone

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Biotek Ozone

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Corotec

Faraday Ozone

Lenntech B.V

Sewec Ozon GmbH

Ozonetek Limited

Chemtronics Co., Ltd

Oxyzone Pty Ltd

EBARA Technologies, Inc

Absolute Systems, Inc

International Ozone Technologies Group, Inc

Sun-Belt USA

ESCO International Ltd

METAWATER. CO., LTD

Suez SA

DEL Ozone

Ozone Solutions, Inc

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Chemtronics Technologies

This analysis includes a detailed share analysis of the key players. It also unveils the growth of the Ozone Generation Market participants along with their current statuses and key developments. The growth strategies employed by these players are also assessed in the report and are prognosticated to facilitate the study of the competitive landscape of the global Ozone Generation Market.

Geographically, this Research report focuses on market share, and growth opportunities in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Ozone Generation Market Segment by Type:

Corona Discharge

Cold Plasma

Electrolysis

Ultraviolet

Ozone Generation Market Segment by Application:

Industrial

Potable Water Treatment

Municipal

Air Treatment

Others

The report objectives to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry

Historical Years 2015-2019 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2026 XX Million CAGR 2020-2026 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2026 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Ozone Generation Market Research Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Ozone Generation Industry Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Ozone Generation Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Ozone Generation Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Ozone Generation Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Ozone Generation Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13: Ozone Generation Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14: Appendix

