LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:
Hauthaway-Massachusetts-Two-component Polyurethane
SiwoChem-China-Urethane-modified
Bayer-USA-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Lubrizol-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
DIC-Japan-Component Polyurethane
Chemtura-USA-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Ketian Chemical-India-Component Polyurethane
UBE-Japan-Two-component Polyurethane
Alberdingk Boley-Germany-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Wanhua Chemical-USA-Urethane-modified
Mitsui-Japan-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
GUANGDONG ORIENT-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
BASF-Ludwigshafen-Component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
DSM-Netherlands-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modifi
Reichhold-USA-Two-component Polyurethane
Shandong Audmay-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
Stahl-Germany-Component Polyurethane
Grand Chemical-China-Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-m
Geographically, this Research report focuses on market share, and growth opportunities in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.
Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Type:
By Product: Component Polyurethane, Two-component Polyurethane, Urethane-modified
By the Ionic Charge: Anionic PUDs, Cationic PUDs, Non-Ionic PUDs
Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Application:
PUD Leather Finishing Agents
PUD Coating Agent
Waterborne Wood Coatings
Water-Based Paint
PUD Water-Based Glue
The report objectives to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forecast Years
|2020-2026
|Market Size 2019
|XX Million
|Market Size 2026
|XX Million
|CAGR 2020-2026
|XX %
|Market representation
|Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2026
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Table of Content:
- Chapter 1: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report Overview
- Chapter 2: Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Industry Market Growth Trends
- Chapter 3: Value Chain of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market
- Chapter 4: Players Profiles
- Chapter 5: Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Regions
- Chapter 6: North America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 7: Europe Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 10: South America Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 11: Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Types
- Chapter 12: Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Segment by Applications
- Chapter 13: Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
- Chapter 14: Appendix
