Global Automotive Platooning Systems Market Past, Present & Forecast Research 2020-2026

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Nokia Growth Partners

Denso International America

Volvo Group Venture Capital

Magna International

Intel Capital

UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund

Geographically, this Research report focuses on market share, and growth opportunities in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Automotive Platooning Systems Market Segment by Type:

Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle To Infrastructure (V2I)

Automotive Platooning Systems Market Segment by Application:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Other

The report objectives to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry

Historical Years 2015-2019 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2026 XX Million CAGR 2020-2026 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2026

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Automotive Platooning Systems Market Research Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Automotive Platooning Systems Industry Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Automotive Platooning Systems Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Automotive Platooning Systems Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Automotive Platooning Systems Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Automotive Platooning Systems Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13: Automotive Platooning Systems Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14: Appendix

