A research report on “Mobile Payment Transaction Market 2019 Industry Research Report. This is a key document as far as the clients and industries are concerned to not only understand the competitive market status that exists currently but also what future holds for it in the upcoming period, i.e., between 2018 and 2025. The report has categorized in terms of region, type, key industries, and application.

Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2025.

Major Geographical Regions

The study report on Global Mobile Payment Transaction Market 2018 would cover every big geographical, as well as, sub-regions throughout the world. The report has focused on market size, value, product sales and opportunities for growth in these regions. The market study has analyzed the competitive trend apart from offering valuable insights to clients and industries. These data will undoubtedly help them to plan their strategy so that they could not only expand but also penetrate into a market.

The researchers have analyzed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the Mobile Payment Transaction Market. While historical years were taken as 2013 – 2017, the base year for the study was 2017. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2018 apart from the outlook for years 2018 – 2025.

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

Mobile Payment Market Key Segments:

By Mode of Transaction

• Short Message Service (SMS)

• Near-field Communication (NFC)

• Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

By Type of Mobile Payment

• Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

• Mobile Money

By Application

• Entertainment

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Hospitality & Transportation

• Others

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o South Africa

The Key Players Profiled in the Report are as follows

• Orange S.A.

• Vodacom Group Limited

• MasterCard Incorporated

• Bharti Airtel Limited

• MTN Group Limited

• Safaricom Limited

• PayPal Holdings, Inc.

• Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

• Millicom International Cellular SA

• Mahindra Comviva

The objective of the researchers is to find out sales, value, and status of the Mobile Payment Transaction Market at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2013 – 17, the forecast is for the period 2018 – 2025 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for Mobile Payment Transaction Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trend besides their contribution to the overall market.

Report Objectives:

• Analysis of the global Mobile Payment Transaction Market size by value and volume.