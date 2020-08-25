Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices market.

The global sleep apnea treatment devices market size was USD 4.82 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.97 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

According to a study published by Sleep Review, around 1 billion people across the world were suffering from sleep apnea in 2018. The market for sleep apnea treatment is thriving due to rising prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) coupled with high risk associated with OSA if left untreated. Also, growing usage of oral appliances and increasing number of companies venturing into sleep apnea devices are anticipated to favor the sleep apnea treatment devices market growth during the forecast period. This is further augmented by the growing demand for sleep apnea monitoring devices, including polysomnography (PSG), and other monitoring devices. This is presenting a large patient pool requiring treatment for sleep apnea.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Shift of Patients from CPAP to Other Alternatives for Treatment to Fuel the Market

Increasing resistance among patients using continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices has been pivotal in the development of new alternatives for sleep apnea treatment. Non-adherence among patients is due to discomfort caused by the CPAP mask and the machine wires that can be cumbersome for a patient to manage while sleeping. It is estimated by various studies that the compliance rate for CPAP users, or those who are prescribed with CPAP and actually use it, has declined to 50.0%. This has led to introduction of alternative devices by market players such as oral appliances that have proved to be effective and offer comfort during treatment of mild to moderate OSA in patients. Thus, dipping adherence towards CPAP devices is propelling the shift of patients towards oral appliances for the treatment of OSA.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Apnea is Boosting the Demand for Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Globally

Sleep apnea is a type of sleeping disorder which can be fatal, wherein breathing of a patient is frequently interrupted during a sleep. Some of the major factors augmenting prevalence of sleep apnea are increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and rising geriatric population. For instance, according to the British Lung Foundation, in 2015, approximately 40.0% of people with obesity in the U.K were also suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Also, according to the European Respiratory Society, it was estimated around 13.0% to 32.0% of elderly people in Europe were suffering from sleep apnea. Thus, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea among obese and geriatric population is expected to boost the demand of sleep apnea devices such as CPAP and oral applicators during the forecast period. The above factors, combined with increasing competition between players to fulfill the end users requirements, are further projected to introduce novel treatment devices and drive the sleep apnea treatment devices market trends.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of CPAP Machines and Related Resistance among Patients to Limit the Growth of the Market

Despite increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other lifestyle related conditions globally, and presence of large patient pool suffering with sleep apnea disease worldwide, there are certain factors that are limiting the adoption of sleep apnea treatment devices. One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is the high cost associated with CPAP machines. The CPAP device is preferred treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) by healthcare providers. However, in most developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K, the cost of a CPAP machine is either reimbursed or is provided by medical insurance companies. However, in emerging countries, conditions are different owing to the minimal medical coverage by reimbursement and private insurance companies. Additionally, increasing non-acceptance among patients for CPAP due to the discomfort-causing mask is expected to decline the demand of CPAP devices by the end of 2026. Hence, high cost of CPAP machines in emerging countries, coupled with rising shift towards alternative treatment, is anticipated to hinder the growth of sleep apnea treatment devices market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Device Type Analysis

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Dominated the Global Market in 2018

Based on device type, the market of sleep apnea treatment devices is segmented into Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices, oral appliances, masks & accessories, and others. The positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are the most common devices used for the treatment of sleep apnea. Also, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device is the preferred choice of treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. Thus, efficiency of CPAP and other PAP devices in sleep apnea treatment have been instrumental in the dominance of this segment.

Oral appliances are projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Shift of patient preference towards oral applicators and introduction of advanced devices with special features by market players are factors projected to fuel the demand for these devices during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Glidewell Dental launched Oasys Hinge appliance, a new mandibular advancement device that was intended for use by patients with sleep apnea.

Similarly, masks & accessories and others segments are expected to register a comparatively lower CAGR during the forecast period.

By End User Analysis

Homecare & Other Settings Emerged Dominant in 2018

Growing adoption of CPAP and other devices in homecare & other settings is attributed to the dominance of this segment in 2018. Growing prevalence of sleep apnea, along with adequate reimbursement policies provided by governments for patients residing in such settings, are some of the major factors responsible for higher proportion of sleep apnea patients being treated in these facilities.

On other hand, sleep clinics & laboratories segment accounted for a comparatively lower share of the market owing to fewer number of patients being treated in these facilities, subsequently resulting in lower adoption of sleep apnea treatment devices.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Sleep apnea treatment devices market in North America was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018. The market in this region in characterized by higher prevalence of sleep apnea, coupled with adequate reimbursement policies for sleep apnea treatment devices. These factors, along with increasing awareness among patient population towards new treatment options and availability of advanced devices in the region, are responsible for the dominance of the region in the market share of sleep apnea treatment devices. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of sleep apnea devices in Japan and large and underpenetrated market prevalent in the Asia Pacific region are factors expected to drive the growth of the market during forecast period. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently growing at a moderate pace owing to lack of awareness about sleep disorders among general population, resulting in higher number of undiagnosed patients in these regions.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Emphasis on Acquisition of Other Market Players to Propel Philips to a Leading Market Position

In terms of revenue, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of the major players in the sleep apnea treatment devices market. Its dominance is attributed to its strategy of acquiring other players in the market such as Respironics and NightBalance. For instance, Philips, in May 2018, acquired NightBalance, a company based in the Netherlands that has developed advanced and easy-to-use devices to treat positional obstructive sleep apnea and positional snoring. This acquisition resulted in fortifying the companys market position.

Other leading players of the market are ResMed and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited. A diversified product portfolio of devices and constant innovations by the company leading to new device introductions are prominent factors responsible for the dominance of these companies. However, regional and domestic players such as SomnoMed, Oventus, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Glidewell, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Braebon Medical Corporation have entered the oligopolistic sleep apnea treatment devices market with innovative and advanced devices. This is projected to positively impact the global market, and these companies are anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

SomnoMed

Oventus

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Glidewell

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Braebon Medical Corporation

Other Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

April 2019: ResMed launched AirFit P30i, its second top-of-head connected nasal pillow CPAP mask for the treatment of sleep apnea. This product was introduced in the global market with an aim to reinforce the companys market position.

September 2019: Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of NightBalance Lunoa, a sleep position therapy unit used for patients with positional obstructive sleep apnea (POSA).

October 2017: The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Remede System an implantable device from Respicardia Inc. as a new treatment option for patient diagnosed with moderate to severe central sleep apnea.

REPORT COVERAGE

The market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product types, and applications of the product. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Device Type

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Oral Appliances

Masks & Accessories

Others

By End User

Sleep Laboratories & Clinics

Homecare & Other Settings

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

