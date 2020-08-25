Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nasal Drug Delivery Devices market.

The global nasal drug delivery devices market size was USD 46.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 81.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

We have updated Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Nasal drug delivery devices has become one of the most widely researched area through the years. Companies have developed small, portable, and user-friendly devices by adopting advanced technologies. The nasal route has been considered appropriate for delivering drugs because it provides faster onset of action for the treatment of related diseases. Recently, companies have focused towards exploring new biotherapeutics to include polypeptides, peptides, and antisense DNA which are otherwise administered via injection. These remarkable changes are likely to boost the growth of nasal drug delivery devices market.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Adoption of Smart Inhalers Witnessed as a Significant Market Trend

For asthma and COPD patients, using an inhaler requires skill and practice to ensure device actuation. Device experts, while considering the patient”s needs and demands, are trying to implement simple technologies for managing patients dose accuracy and easy operation. Connected or smart devices for asthma and COPD are becoming increasingly available which have proven useful in tracking and monitoring the patients” disease state. For example, in November 2019, Lupin launched a connected smart device ADHERO for metered dose inhalers (MDI). Adhero, a reusable smart device having bluetooth technology can be attached to the top of MDI. Smart devices using bluetooth technology detect patients inhaler use and remind them to take their medication. This devices thus improve adherence to asthma therapies and help keep their condition under control. Additionally, these devices provide precise information and are easy to use.

Awareness Campaigns to Boost Adoption of Inhalers for Asthma and COPD Patients

International and national government bodies are taking initiatives to conduct awareness campaigns with an aim to spread the importance and benefits of inhalers. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promotes awareness of asthma and its preventive measures through its initiative ˜Asthma Awareness Month and ˜Asthma Awareness Toolkit. The objective of this initiative is to educate the patient population about asthma control. Companies such as Teva, Cipla and others have launched social media awareness campaigns such as ˜Inhalers are Right for Asthma, ˜Inhaler is a boon for Asthma, and many more. These campaigns are encouraging patients to use more inhalers and helping them to secure their lives by taking preventive measures. This is likely to increase the demand for inhalers during the forecast period, which in turn, will positively impact the nasal drug delivery devices market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Asthma and COPD to Drive the Market

Today, millions of people are affected by pulmonary diseases, thereby increasing the overall patient population and demand for drug delivery devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 300 million people globally are suffering from asthma. The entire asthma population relies on inhalation devices for effective medication delivery. Industry players are continuously taking efforts to introduce patient-friendly and cost-effective devices in the market for delivering accurate results. For example, Aptar Pharma in 2018 introduced the PureHale inhaler device. This inhaler is ready-to-use and portable, indicated for respiratory care. Such innovations are expected to aid in the expansion of the nasal drug delivery technology market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rise in the number of hospital admissions due to COPD is also responsible for the nasal drug delivery devices market growth. European countries have a significant prevalence of COPD, which is projected to increase the demand for inhalers including DPIs and MDIs. This will further add impetus to the market during the forecast period.

Introduction of Off-patent Drugs for Respiratory Care to Consort the Supply of MDIs and DPIs

Patent expiration of branded inhaled medications and increasing pressure on the healthcare budget is leading to the development of generic inhaled medications. As the cost of treatment of asthma and COPD is reducing, it is likely to increase the awareness and adoption of DPIs and MDIs among patients. Companies are focusing on generating low-cost medications to provide cost-effective treatment. For example, in February 2019 Mylan received USFDA approval for a generic version of Advair Diskus (GlaxoSmithKline). The generic drug (Wixela Inhub) is intended to treat asthma & COPD patients and has been launched at a price lower than the brand. Moreover, growing patient awareness regarding the benefits of using DPIs and MDIs is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Patients Unawareness About the Technique of Dose Administration to Hamper Market Growth

Although DPIs and MDIs have proven their efficacy in delivering accurate dose formulations, unawareness about such nasal drug delivery devices among patient population is building failures. The most common challenge faced is the improper use of the drug delivery device. Lack of training and understandability among older adults are factors responsible for unawareness. This incorrect usage and subsequent under-dosing will have inevitable effects on the patients health leading to minimal adoption of the drug delivery device. This may hamper the overall nasal drug delivery devices market revenue during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) to Lead the Market

Based on type, the market is classified into dry powder inhalers (DPIs), metered dose inhalers (MDIs), and nebulizers. The DPIs segment accounts for the maximum nasal drug delivery devices market share. Advantages of DPIs over MDIs such as product stability, the potential of delivering low or high dose as per requirements, and low susceptibility to microorganisms has led to the highest market value of DPI in the market. MDIs secure the second place in the market owing to their provision of providing metered doses to the asthmatic patients. Although MDIs are utilized by a significant amount of population, it has proved to be challenging for use by most of the patients. The correct use of MDI requires multiple steps that confuse the patients, making it difficult for him/her to handle the device. This confusion makes the patient prone to multiple errors and ultimately acts as a major barrier for MDI use. Considering this, the use of DPIs is anticipated to be higher during the forecast period owing to their user-friendly approach. Nebulizers account for a comparatively smaller market share owing to their major use among hospitalized patients rather than in-home healthcare.

Additionally, efforts in the introduction of effective and user-friendly DPI in the market is forecasted to witness considerable growth during 2019-2026. For instance, in August 2019 Verona Pharma plc announced positive results from the phase 2 clinical trial for the evaluation of their dry powder inhaler indicated for COPD treatment.

By Application Analysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) to Account for Maximum Share

By application, the market segments include asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. COPD accounts for the largest nasal drug delivery systems market share. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 16 million Americans face problems in breathing due to COPD every year. The rising patient population has led to the adoption of drug delivery devices, thus driving the market in terms of value. COPD patients are reliable on inhalers for medication and treatment. Asthma is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of asthma in emerging countries.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Adoption of Inhalers to Increase Majorly in Retail Pharmacies

The nasal drug delivery devices technology market based on end-user industry is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Of these, the retail and hospital pharmacies together occupy nearly half of the market share. Retail pharmacies segment accounts for the leading position owing to easy availability option. Due to increasing patient demand for nasal drug delivery systems, retail pharmacies are likely to invest in inhalers, thus increasing the market value. Hospital pharmacies segment accounts for the second position in the nasal drug delivery systems market owing to a significant rise in the number of hospital admissions for asthma and COPD patients.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicates Europe to hold the largest nasal drug delivery devices market share during the forecast period. Europe, having the highest prevalence of COPD and asthma patients, shows signs of dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, awareness about the benefits of inhalers to treat diseases is widespread in the region. Ireland and other developing nations of Europe are witnessing a rise in asthma and COPD incidences, which is likely to boost the demand for inhalers. Acceptance of smart inhalers by the European population is likely to contribute to regional growth.

Europe Nasal Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, 2015-2026 (USD Billion)

As per our market research study, Asia Pacific is expected to witness healthy growth in terms of increasing inhaler adoption. Government in this region are keen on implementing awareness campaigns to increase the adoption of inhalers. A growing number of biopharma companies in Asia Pacific are using novel technologies to introduce DPI and MDI in the market. Also, companies are making huge investments to introduce effective and smart inhalers in the region. Rising incidences of related diseases and increasing awareness among the patient population about the advantages of inhalers is likely to contribute to the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

AptarGroup, Inc. Focuses on Innovation of the Drug Delivery Device to Strengthen its Nasal Systems Offerings

Aptar provides innovative drug delivery solutions to a wide range of consumers in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology worldwide. The company produces six billion components and systems annually and is assessed by 1.6 million patients worldwide.

According to the article published by OndrugDELIVERY, in April 2018, Aptar Pharmas regulatory team has supported 35 INDs, 31 NDAs, and 55 ANDAs in the nasal drug delivery technology itself in the last five years.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT:

Consort Medical plc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Vectura Group plc

3M

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Nemera

GOFIRE INC.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2019 – GOFIRE INC. launched a unique, smart, patented, and precise metered dose inhaler. This inhaler uses the technique of vaporized medicine, offering accurate dosing and user-friendly experience.

April 2017 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the launch of AirDuo and RespiClick inhalers to provide affordable asthma treatment options in the U.S.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on nasal drug delivery devices and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the technological advancements in the nasal drug delivery devices market, new product launch, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Nebulizers

By Application

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Others

By Distribution Channel

UHospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

