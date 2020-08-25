Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Sewing Machines market.

The global industrial sewing machines market size was at USD 4.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

We have updated Industrial Sewing Machines Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Industrial sewing machines have widespread application including garments, car upholstery, sportswear, and others. Furthermore, increasing demand for high accuracy and speed in sewing is further expected to result in the growth of the industrial sewing machines market. Besides this, the growth in textile manufacturing owing to the increase in consumer spending power in the developing regions is also resulting in the industrial sewing machine market growth. For instance, the consumer spending in China increased from USD 45,568.3 in 2017 to USD 49,903 in 2018. In addition, technological advancements in the textile industry are expected to drive the textile manufacturing market which in turn will result in the growth of the sewing machine market demand. Personalized, value-added products are gaining popularity among consumers and hence, the increased demand for textile products is further likely to result in the sewing machines market growth.

The automotive and aviation industries use textiles for various applications such as nylon tire cord, seat belt webbing, airbags, car body covers, seat upholstery/fabric, automotive carpets, headliners, insulation felts (NVH components), sunvisors, helmets, airline disposables, webbings for aircraft, and aircraft upholstery. Moreover, rising demand for MobilTech textile as a result of increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to drive the industrial sewing machine market trends. Various benefits of electric vehicles include noise mitigation, reduction of greenhouse gasses, and air quality improvement. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that 125 million electric vehicles will be a part of the global electric vehicles fleet by 2030. Thus, expansion of the automotive sector is expected to result in the demand for sewing machines positively.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles to Drive the Industrial Sewing Machines Market

Technical textiles are functional fabrics, consisting of natural and synthetic fibers including Vinyon, Spandex, Saran, Nomex, Modal, and others. The multiple applications of these fibers in agriculture, construction, clothing, and other industries is resulting in the growth of the technical textile industry. The features of technical textile including high strength and superior insulation, high thermal resistance, and the elevated tendency is likely to result in growth of the textile market revenue. Besides, rising construction activities is seeking various functional textile products such as tarpaulins, scaffolding nets, roofing materials, and canopies. Furthermore, architectural membrane for new modern structures is gaining popularity. In addition, increasing adoption of fabric structures owing to their advantages such as sound insulation, lightweight, heat insulation, and hydrophobic properties is expected to drive this market in the near future. The upsurge in government initiatives to promote construction industry growth is resulting in the increased demand for technical textiles. For instance, the Government of India has formed an Affordable Housing Fund in the National Housing Bank with an investment of USD 1.43 billion for micro-financing of the Housing Finance Corporation (HFC). Further, in 2018, the National Urban Housing Fund was approved by the Government of India.

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Solutions to Propel the Market

Increasing adoption of automation among manufacturers is likely to result in the increased demand for innovative machines. Integration of various technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 3D printing are changing the nature of enterprise value chain. Industry 4.0 has multiple advantages such as efficient mass production, reduced downtime, lower operational costs, and others. Rising need for real-time data and analysis from IoT devices and sensors for remote monitoring is gaining popularity among manufacturers. 3D printing is already being experimented with by manufacturers to cater to the customized requirements from the customers, prompting textile manufacturers to focus on mass personalization. For instance, in 2017, Amazon filed a patent for an automated on-demand clothing factory. This factory is specially designed to process personalized orders and is expected to provide high efficiency and productivity.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Flat-bed Sewing Machine Dominates the Industrial Sewing Machine Market

By product, the market is segmented into the flat-bed sewing machine, cylinder-bed sewing machine, post-bed sewing machine, long-arm sewing machine, and others.

The flat-bed sewing machine has significantly contributed to the growth of the sewing machines market. It is similar to the traditional sewing machine and is typically used to sew flat pieces of fabric together. Flat-bed sewing machines are commonly used owing to their widespread applications in making garments, shoe uppers, leather clothing, leather goods, technical textiles, automotive industry, medium, and other heavy-duty applications. Post-bed sewing machines and cylinder-bed sewing machines are used for three-dimensional sewing items for non-apparels such as hats, bags, boots, purses and in apparel, they are used for sleeve cuffs, swimwear, belt, carpets, and mats. Long-arm sewing machines are especially applicable for huge loads of work requirements.

By Operation Analysis

Computer-Controlled Sewing Machines to Propel the Industrial Sewing Machine Market

Based on operation, the market is segmented into the manual sewing machine, automatic sewing machine, and computer-controlled sewing machine.

Increasing automation in industries is likely to drive the adoption of computer-controlled sewing machines. Additionally, the benefits offered by computer-controlled sewing machine such as connectivity increased productivity, time and cost efficiency, reduction in power consumption, and high speed is resulting in the growth of computer-controlled sewing machines. Furthermore, these machines efficiently practice different types of stitches by downloading various programs from the internet. Thus, manufacturers are seeking to develop computer-controlled sewing machines.

For instance, Singer developed the Quantum Stylist 9960 sewing machine which features up to 600 stitches including letters for any fabric, consistent buttonholes with 13 one-step buttonhole styles, and an easy-to-use interface. The automatic sewing machine comes with certain built-in programs specially designed to perform specific tasks. For instance, JUKI offers AP-876, an automatic pocket setter. This machine automatizes series of pocket processes including placement of the pocket on the garment, folding the pocket, stacking, bartacking, and sewing. The manual sewing machine has high penetration in the market owing to the cost-effectiveness of the machines. However, the increasing adoption of automation in the industry is expected to impact the manual machines revenue over the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Increasing Demand for Non-Apparel to Propel Market

Based on application, the market is divided into apparel and non-apparel.

The apparel segment holds the major market share and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for apparels from the fashion-conscious urban population. Moreover, the non-apparel segment is expected to be witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand from various sectors including automotive, healthcare, construction, and others. The non-apparels segment consists of sewing machines used for various goods including bags, purses, belts, car-seat covers, sofas, etc. Increasing demand for home dÃ©cor owing to the changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to drive the non-apparel sewing segment.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Based on region, the market is segmented into the five regions of North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, which are further drilled down into countries.

Asia Pacific Industrial Sewing Machines Market Share, 2018 (USD Billion)

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the industrial sewing machines market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these machines from various industries including garments, personal luxury goods, automotive, and construction. Growing government initiatives to promote the textile sector in developing nations is expected to drive the industrial sewing machinery market revenue. For instance, as requested by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, the Government of India reduced tax on cutting, knitting, embroidery, and weaving down to 5% from 18% in 2019. Increasing demand for in-house textile manufacturing is expected to drive the industrial sewing machine market in North America. Europe is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of industrial sewing machines market owing to the increasing demand from the textile industry. According to the European Commission, the textile and clothing industry of Europe accounted for more than USD 183.73 billion in 2019. The Middle East & Africa is promoting textile manufacturers. For instance, the Fujairah, located in UAE is a free zone where companies located there are not required to pay taxes or repatriation fees. Latin America is expected to contribute to the market growth positively as a result of increased demand for high-functioning sewing machine.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Leading Players to Focus on Structural Reforms

Key players are focusing on organizational reforms to improve sewing machine sales. The JUKI company reduced the fixed cost in their electronic assembly systems business division and hence improved their sales significantly. Furthermore, the players are focusing on smart factory development through expanding their value-added devices such as new-mounters, labor-saving equipment, and others.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

JUKI Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd.

PEGASUS SEWING MACHINE MFG. CO. Ltd.

Singer Sewing Company

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH

JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd.

Janome America, Inc.

Husqvarna AB.

Shang Gong Group Co., Ltd.

Bernina International AG

REPORT COVERAGE

The industrial sewing machines market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product type, and leading applications of the product. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global industrial sewing machine market over recent years.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product

Flat-Bed Sewing Machine

Cylinder-Bed sewing Machine

Post-Bed Sewing Machines

Long-Arm Sewing Machine

Others (Heavy machines and others)

By Operation

Manual Sewing Machine

Automatic Sewing Machine

Computer Controlled Sewing Machine

By Application

Apparel

Non-Apparel

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTs:

January 2020: The JUKI Corporation announced the merger of its subsidiaries JUKI Industrial Co., Ltd. and JUKI Precision Co., Ltd. This is expected to streamline the organizations” operations and improve productivity.

July 2019: JUKI Corporation and YKK Corporation jointly developed AiryString, a dedicated sewing machine that attaches zipper to the cloth.

