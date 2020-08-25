Cosmetic Raw Materials refers to the chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of cosmetics.
Cosmetics are composed of a number of raw materials that are processed together to produce a final product.
The exact ingredients differ among products, but the types of raw materials tend to be the same.
These different types include active ingredients, aesthetic additions, and materials that influence product use. Diluents, stabilizers, and adjustment agents are also typical raw materials for cosmetics, as are ingredients that assist ease of production and increase marketing value.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF
Evonik
Givaudan
Dow
Firmenich
International Flavors & Fragrances
Nippon Seiki
AkzoNobel
Solvay
Lonza
Croda
Lubrizol
AAK Personal Care
Eastman
Symrise
Kao
Ashland
Innospecinc
Stepan
DSM
Seppic
Jarchem
Clariant
Galaxy Surfactants
Follower’s Song
Tinci Materials
Zhejiang Zanyu
Guangzhou DX Chemical
Shanghai Delta Industry
Guangzhou Startec
Scope of the Report:
First, fierce competition exists in cosmetic raw material industry. However, the major market is occupied by the giant transnational corporations like Evonik, Ashland and BASF. Consequently, it would be hard for small companies to survived and get high profit in this market. Globally, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. As North America and Europe are the largest consumers of cosmetics and other personal care goods, big cosmetic manufacturers are highly concentrated in these areas, which result in the highly developed market of cosmetic raw materials in this market.
The worldwide market for Cosmetic Raw Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Cosmetic Raw Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Active Ingredients
Aesthetic Materials
Surfactants And Solvents
Synthetic
Natural
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Skin Care
Makeup
Perfume
Sunscreen
Other