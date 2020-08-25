Major advances in the liquid handling technologies are resulting in automated liquid handling system with an appropriate level of reliability, integrity, and reproducibility, especially in the drug discovery, specifically in screening campaigns ranging millions of compounds. In the drug discovery, streamlining screening operations using the automated liquid handling system is gaining traction, thereby, ensuring reliability and consistency while eliminating human errors.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12576

Advances of laboratory automation are resulting in the wide application of automated liquid handling systems, rapidly evaluating a large number of compounds as potential drug formulation. Meanwhile, growing experiments such as protein crystallization, gene sequencing, drug screening, and antibody testing, liquid bio-samples are frequently transferred. Owing to the need for a particular volume of these samples and the possibility of the presence of a huge number of samples, manual liquid handling can be time-consuming and tedious. This is driving the demand for automated liquid handling system such as sensor integrated and robotic systems.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is resulting in research institutes and pharmaceutical companies focusing on new drug development to combat diseases more effectively. New drug discovery usually involves screening of millions of compound and the samples used are expensive and fragile, hence to ensure precise control of sample volume, the automated liquid handling system is finding wide application in pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. According to the latest study, growing demand for new treatment methods, hospitals and diagnostic centers are also using automated liquid handling systems to identify type of diseases leading to early detection and treatment.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12576

In recent years, laboratory automation has led to the development of new devices and systems to accomplish various tasks. This has resulted in the development of robotic automated liquid handling system and application-specific devices, meeting the need for high throughput and accuracy. Moreover, with the low volume dispensing gaining traction in life science, the use of microsyringes in automated liquid handling has increased offering a high level of precision.

In response to the growing demand for automated liquid handling in the healthcare industry, manufacturers are focusing on developing new automated liquid handling system that is more accurate, quick, and offer better consistency. Moreover, new systems handling a range of volumes while avoiding common problems such as foaming, clogging, cross contamination, and uneven dispensing is also the key focus area of automated liquid handling system manufacturers.

According to a recent study, the automated liquid handling systems market is projected to reach US$ XXX million by 2026 end. Despite generating correct results, minimizing chances of cross contamination, and increasing accuracy, the automated liquid handling systems market is likely to be hampered owing to the high cost of the system and complex operability.

<<<Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12576

However, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing automated liquid handling systems that are easy-to-use along with cost-efficiency. Moreover, in order to avoid errors, new features are also being added in the automated liquid handling systems. In addition to this, technologies offering a rapid assessment of precision and accuracy of volume dispensed through automated liquid handling systems are also being developed.