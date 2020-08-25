Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Filters market.

The global air filters market size valued at USD 5.05 Billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 8.83 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2019 -2026).

We have updated Air Filters Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Air filters are an essential part of HVAC system that are used for internal combustion engine to remove small and minute particulate across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. They are an essential part of air moving devices such as terminal units, fan coils, and air handlers as they remove dirt that would otherwise cause coil blockages and fan wheel imbalances. Not only they are essential for a good and healthy indoor climate, but they can also have a strong impact on the energy performance of buildings as well as air handling equipment. The aim of using air filters is to protect peoples health by maintaining a good hygiene level in the ventilation system and clean indoor air quality (IAQ).

The air purifiers market demand is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the increase in indoor air pollution. Furthermore, the air filtration industry is taking necessary initiatives in order to overcome these challenges, owing to the rising awareness about sustainable environment. Today, manufacturers are adopting various air filtration techniques that focus on particulate matters, in order to filter out the globally recognized air contaminants.

For instance, biofiltration is one such technique that biologically degrades air contaminants by taking advantage of the process of microbiotic oxidation. Furthermore, recent improvements in the high tech industry have raised expectations for clean air, and there is also a need for high functionality in air filters. This ultimately, corresponds to a greater awareness for energy savings and the environment that has driven stricter environmental regulations.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increase in Demand of Air Filters across Automotive Industry is Influencing the Growth of the Air Filters Market

With the growth of the automotive industry, there is a vast demand for air filters across the automotive industry that is ultimately influencing the air filters market demand. The growth in the automotive industry is influenced by the trends in the production of automobiles, health safety regulations, buyers lifestyle and preferences such as vehicle miles driven, vehicle parc, and the types of filters embedded in the vehicles. Apart from this, the demand for air filters is highly observed in the automotive industry owing to their benefits for aftermarket services.

Air filters are basically used to clean the internal combustion engines and improve the efficiency while shielding automotive engine components from harmful dust particles. The function of an air filter is to filter air, which is being sucked by the engine during succession stroke. A filter removes dust and other suspended particles of air which may damage the engine of two-wheelers. The functionalities of air filters play a vital role in the industry. This, in turn will fuel their demand in the automotive industry.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

HEPA Filters is Anticipated to Grow at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on the type, the scope of the study is classified into cartridge filters, dust collectors, HEPA filters, baghouse filters and others that include mist filters. Among all, HEPA filters are anticipated to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to their demand across the industrial, residential and commercial sectors. This type of air filter is used to eliminate the contaminants or droplets and sub-micron sized particles from the air. They have a special capability to attract particles with their embedded advanced diffusion techniques. HEPA filters have high efficiency, i.e. greater than 99.97% to remove dust particles, therefore have high opportunities to gain traction across the automotive, healthcare, residential & commercial buildings, etc.

Dust collectors held the highest market share in 2018, due to its requirement to manage air quality and also is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Mist collector, baghouse filter and cartridge filter also have a considerable market share and anticipated to supplement air filter market growth.

By End-users Analysis

Industrial Sector isAnticipated to Exhibit the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period.

Based on the end-user, the scope includes residential, commercial, and industrial end-users, wherein the industrial sector holds the highest air filter market share. Demand of air filters across the industrial sector is estimated to grow significantly due to rising need for air filters across manufacturing sites. This is further expected to spur the air filters market growth. In the industrial sector, air filters are used to protect and filter out the sensitive dust particulate. In addition to this, these filters are used to protect advance and sensitive manufacturing processes, thereby minimizing the risks of molecular and microbiological contamination. Among the industrial segment, automotive industry held the highest share since air filter plays a vital role across all the vehicles and is also to expected to propel the growth of the air filters market.

The commercial and residential sectors hold substantial shares to the increasing demand of the air purification across the commercial and the residential buildings.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The air filtration market value is contributed by the revenue generated from the sales of the air filters across the North America, Asia Pacific, Middle-East Africa and Latin America.

North America held the highest share for the air purifiers market revenue, owing to the growth of the automotive industry in the region. Also, the rising demand for automobiles is expected to stimulate the production of air filters in the forecast years. Additionally, the demand for air filters is fostered by the increase in the preventive measures undertaken the American Government to overcome the challenges caused by the air pollution from the manufacturing industries.

North America Air Filters Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

The production of air filters is expected to have an increasing growth rate in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization across developing countries such as China and India. The increasing industrialization and urbanization leads to a rise in air pollution across China, India, etc. In order to avoid such circumstances, governments are taking several initiatives that can help to overcome the major restraint. For instance, in January, 2018 China launched the biggest air purifier and also has received positive feedback from the adjacent residential and commercial sectors. Such innovations are anticipated to promote the regional market growth in the coming years.

Europe is also expected to have significant market growth across Germany, Italy and Spain. Several government initiatives and stringent rules and regulations are expected to be the major factors enhancing the air in the European region. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to steady growth rate over the forecast for air filtration market.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Players like Daikin, Camfil, Honeywell Would Ensure to Strengthen the Position Concerning Providing Air Filters

Daikin, Camfil and Honeywell are anticipated to have a prominent presence in the global air filter market. These companies are emphasising on acquiring mid-sized companies in order to expand its presence all over the globe. For instance, Daikin with its subsidiaries AAF, and Nippon Muki Co. Ltd., are emphasizing on expanding their air filter business that is used in the buildings, engineering fields, factories and others. Additionally, the companies are indulged in manufacturing efficient filtration systems with low manufacturing cost.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Camfil Group

Mann+Hummel

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Be Cummins, Inc.

Donaldson Co.

Freudenberg & Co. Kg.

SPX Corporation

Absolent Group

Gutsche

Purafil, Inc.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the air filters market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Cartridge Filters

Dust Collector

HEPA Filters

Baghouse Filters

Others (Mist Filters, etc.)

By End-users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Chemical

Gas Turbines

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Others (Food & Beverage, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

January, 2018- China developed the biggest air filter in the world standing at over 100 meters (328 feet) high. This project is undergoing into testing phase by researchers at the Institute of Earth Environment at the Chinese Academy of Sciences to quantify its effectiveness.

January, 2017: American Air Filter Co. Inc., and its subsidiary Flanders Corp., announced the acquisition of Phoenix-based Air Filter Products (AFP), which one of the oldest HVAC air filter service companies in the United States.

