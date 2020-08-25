Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Stapling Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Surgical Stapling Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Surgical Stapling Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

We have updated Surgical Stapling Devices Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Surgical stapling devices also referred to surgical staplers, are medical devices that are used for wound closure or closure of incision after a surgery is performed. The adoption of surgical stapler has witnessed a surge owing to the advantages the surgical stapler offers compared to the traditional suturing and stitching methods. Surgical staples are usually made of titanium, plastic or polylactide-polyglycolide copolymer. The type of staple is used based on patient preference and type of incision. Polylactide-polyglycolide copolymer staple is predominantly used in plastic surgeries to reduce the appearance of scar. According to the data published by OECD, estimated 200,000 cesarean section procedures were carried out in the year 2017 in UK.

Various types of product offerings of surgical staplers and the associated staples are proving beneficial for patients as well as healthcare professionals. The rising hospitalization and increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases are estimated to boost the adoption of surgical stapling devices. The increasing number of bariatric surgeries are also projected to positively affect the surgical stapling devices market growth.

The surgical stapling devices market trends are highly affected by the diverse product offering by key players and higher adoption in a developed region. Surgical stapling devices are available in powered and manual formats to fit the doctors and patients medical needs and comfort. Key market players have launched technologically advanced surgical stapling devices to decrease the incision wound site, faster healing of incision and lower rate of malfunctioning.

MARKET DRIVERS

The introduction of technologically advanced surgical stapling devices is estimated to fuel the demand for surgical staplers market around the globe

Technological advances in the surgical staplers and associated staples have predominantly impacted the adoption of surgical stapling devices among healthcare providers. The major players are focusing on reducing the diameter of the surgical stapling device to facilitate internal as well as external incision closure. Additionally, varying nob size and angle of the surgical stapling device enables the healthcare professional to perform laparoscopic surgeries with ease. These benefits are anticipated to boost the acceptance of surgical stapling devices compared to traditional suturing methods.

The introduction of powered surgical stapling device has facilitated to reduce the incision closure time after surgery leading to lower blood loss and further complication. It also enables the surgeon to reduce mechanical pressure during wound closure.

For instance, the powered surgical stapling device supports the patient during trauma injuries, where immediate wound closure is required to prevent blood loss. Clinically, the powered surgical stapling device has performed better in healing time and lower pain. These technological benefits offered by the surgical stapling devices are expected to drive the market growth.

The increasing number of chronic diseases and surgeries are expected to drive the surgical stapling devices market growth

Over the past decade, the developed and developing countries have witnessed a huge growth in the number of surgical procedures performed. The number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers has also experienced a hike over the past few years owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017.

Moreover, the increase in laparoscopic procedures opted by the patients estimated to augment the global surgical staplers market during the forecast years. The rising trend in laparoscopic surgeries is owed to smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure. According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014.

These factors combine with other factors like the benefits of surgical staplers are anticipated to boost the adoption of surgical stapling devices. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in untapped markets.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

The manual surgical stapling device segment expected to generate the highest value sales during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the surgical stapling system market can be segmented into manual stapling devices and powered stapling devices.

The manual stapling devices are estimated to hold the dominant share of the global surgical stapling devices industry. Different product offering and cost-effectiveness of the product is estimated to increase the adoption of manual stapling devices and is further expected to drive the growth of this segment. However, manual staplers are likely to lose its market share due to increasing trend in the acceptance of technologically advanced powered staplers

Powered Stapling devices are estimated to grow at a faster CAGR owing to the increasing technological advances, product launches, rising focus of companies to develop powered stapling devices among others. Moreover, advantages offered by powered stapling devices compared to manual staplers are estimated to augment the market segment growth.

By Type Analysis

Disposable type of surgical stapling devices are anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the surgical stapling devices market is bifurcated into disposable staplers and reusable staplers.

In terms of type, the disposable stapling devices segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is predominantly owed to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure. Moreover, benefits of disposable staplers like decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings are estimated to boost the market segment during the forecast years. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to hold a significant share of the market in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to a rise in awareness of hospital-acquired infections.

The reusable surgical stapling devices segment is estimated to grow at a slower CAGR compared to the disposable staplers due to higher risk of infection and lower adoption rate in established markets. The segment is anticipated to hold a larger share in emerging nations compared to the developed countries owing to the cost-effectiveness of the product.

By Application Analysis

General surgery segment to hold a leading position in the surgical stapling devices market in terms of revenue g

eneration in the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into general surgery, gynecology surgery, urology surgery, and others.

The general surgery segment is projected to generate the highest revenue in surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period. The successful acceptance and use of surgical staplers in different types of general surgeries have led the market segment to dominate the global surgical staplers market and hence is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. Gynecological surgeries have also held a significant market share in 2018 closely followed by urological surgery. This rising number of gynecological and urological surgeries are anticipated to fuel the market segment in the near future.

By Surgery Type Analysis

Laparoscopic surgery segment expected to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of surgery type, the surgical stapling system market is bifurcated into open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. As of 2018, open surgery led to the surgical staplers industry. However, open surgery is estimated to expand at a slower rate compared to laparoscopic surgery. This trend is attributed to the increasing adoption of laparoscopic techniques for the treatment of disease indications. Moreover, major companies are focusing on launches of laparoscopic stapling devices. For instance, Intuitive Surgical offers da Vinci line of laparoscopic surgical staplers that are technologically advanced to reduce misfires of staples leading to lower surgical complications.

By End-user Analysis

Hospitals segment would hold the highest share among end users

In terms of end-user, the surgical stapling system market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals segment dominated the surgical staplers market in 2018 due the higher implementation of surgical devices in the healthcare facility provider. The hospital segment is projected to grow at a faster rate in the coming 6-7 years owing to higher adoption of the product in the emerging countries. On the other hand, specialty clinics held the second lead in the global surgical staplers market due to larger acceptance in dominating countries like U.S, Germany, and Japan among others.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 980.3 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the market during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced laparoscopic surgical staplers combined with the rising acceptance of surgical robots that use powered staling devices across the region would drive the market growth. Additionally, the increase in preference of key players to launch new products of surgical stapler in North America is projected to fuel the surgical stapling devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in market in terms of value across the region. The increasing competition within players to capture rapidly emerging markets of China and India is estimated to be a market driver in the region. Moreover, strategical planning of Chinese manufacturers to enter into Indian market is expected to boost the market growth in the country. However, the lack of skilled labor force and unemployment may hamper the market growth in the region.

North America Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, 2018

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the global market. The evolving healthcare countries, including Denmark, Norway, Italy, and the Netherlands expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Favorable healthcare policies in countries of Germany and U.K. expected to be a key driver for the market in the region.

Latin America expected to have high growth in the market in terms of value compared to the North America and Europe. The Middle East and Africa are estimated to grow at a slower rate compared to other regions owing to the dearth of skilled medical professionals combined with the higher technological gap in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Medtronic and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. captured significant market share in terms of revenue in the global surgical stapling devices.

The surgical stapling devices industry is an extremely consolidated market since the top 2 players hold a considerable share of the market. As of 2018, Medtronic is leading the player in the global surgical staplers market. This company, together with Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. currently holds more than 70% of the market share in terms of revenue. Medtronic and Johnson and Johnson Series, Inc. have a strong footprint in the current surgical staplers market owing to strong distribution channels and penetration in emerging nations. Other players operating in the global surgical staplers market are Smith & Nephew, Purple Surgical, 3M, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AesDex, LLC, and Others.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

3M

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

AesDex, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

Expansively rising surgeries and increasing prevalence of chronic disease requiring surgical intervention are anticipated to drive the global surgical staplers market growth during the forecast period. Combined with this, technological advancements are automated robotic surgeries is estimated to fuel the powered surgical stapling system market growth during the forecast period.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the surgical stapling devices market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the recent industry developments in the market, such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, new product launches, and technological advancement in surgical staplers, competitive landscape and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Product Type

Powered Surgical Stapling Device

Manual Surgical Stapling Device

By Type

Disposable

Re-usable

By Application

Gynecology surgery

Urology surgery

General Surgery

Others

By Surgery Type

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

September 2018: Intuitive Surgical Inc. announced the U.S FDA approval of SureForm 60, a disposable fully wristed minimally invasive surgical stapler.

April 2019: The U.S FDA has issued reclassification of surgical staplers indicated for internal incision closure owing to the increase in adverse events associated with the device use.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Surgical Stapling Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Powered, Manual), By Type (Disposable, Re-usable), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Urology Surgery, General Surgery, Others), By Surgery Type (Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580